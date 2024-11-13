Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Cosmo First Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended as on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 13, 2024, has inter alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Cosmo First Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended as on June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., August 08, 2024, has inter alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended as on June 30, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, regarding approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 9 May 2024

Cosmo First Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend Dividend (if any) on Equity Shares of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 15, 2024, has inter alia approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended as on March 31, 2024. Financial Results were duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. 2. Recommendation of final dividend (F.Y 2023-24) on the Equity Shares of the Company @ 30% i.e., Rs. 3 per equity share. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. The Highest Credit rating during the previous financial year is AA- from(CRISIL Ltd). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024