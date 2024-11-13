iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cosmo First Ltd Board Meeting

891.95
(2.38%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:09:59 AM

Cosmo First CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Cosmo First Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended as on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 13, 2024, has inter alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Cosmo First Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended as on June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., August 08, 2024, has inter alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended as on June 30, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, regarding approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20249 May 2024
Cosmo First Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend Dividend (if any) on Equity Shares of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 15, 2024, has inter alia approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended as on March 31, 2024. Financial Results were duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. 2. Recommendation of final dividend (F.Y 2023-24) on the Equity Shares of the Company @ 30% i.e., Rs. 3 per equity share. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. The Highest Credit rating during the previous financial year is AA- from(CRISIL Ltd). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Cosmo First Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023. You are requested to take the same on your records. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 13, 2024, has inter alia approved Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended as on December 31, 2023. The Financial Results were duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Cosmo First: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cosmo First Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.