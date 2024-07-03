Cosmo First Ltd Summary

Cosmo First Ltd (formerly Cosmo Films Ltd), promoted by Ashok Jaipuria(son of the late Sitaram Jaipuria, former CMD of SWadeshi Polytex) is the pioneer in the manufacture of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP) which is widely used in the consumer product industry for packaging. The Company is engaged in production of flexible packaging films. Companys products majorly comprise of BOPP Films, Thermal Films and Coated Films. In India, it is presently having manufacturing facilities at Aurangabad and Shendra in Maharashtra and at Karjan in Gujarat. It has subsidiaries operating in different countries.The company went public four years after its incorporation in 1976.CFL, the first ISO 9002 certified BOPP manufacturing company operates two plants at Chikalthana and Waluj, both in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra with an combined production capacity of 23100 MTPA of BOPP and Synthetic paper. The company has taken up an another expansion project of 10000 MTPA at existing location at Waluj. CFT start exporting its products from 1994. The company is continuously scaling up its capacity in line with the demand and it has set up a second plant(with an installed capacity of 2,000-tpa ) for manufacture of BOPP film at the Waluj Industrial Area in the Aurangabad district. Later the combined installed capacity was increased to 10800 mtpa through an expansion plan. In 1996-97, CFL has undertaken an debottlenecking programme(revamping of Line III) thus increasing the installed capacity to 13200 MTPA. And again in 1997-98 the installed capacity was increased to 14,100 MT.The company is in the process of acquiring land at Nashik, Maharashtra for setting up a new unit with an installed capacity of 17000 MTPA of BOPP film. The company has plans to manufacture electrical-grade BOPP film in collaboration with General Electric, US. The company has won the Best BOPP Exporter Award from PLEXCONCIL for the year 1998-99.The company acquired 76.51% stake in Gujarat Propack (GPP) at a price of Rs 29.25 per share. The deal translates into an Enterprise Valuation of around Rs 87 crore. In line with the take over Cosmo Films shall make an oppen offer to acquire a further 20% shareholding from public at the acquisition price of Rs 29.25 per share. GPP was established in 1986 and is the second largest player in the Indian BOPP films industry with over 27% market share. GPP has an excellent track record in developing specialized products for high-end packaging applications and has an impressive customer profile which includes Hindustan Lever, Nestle India, ITC, Britania and Godfrey Philips India among others. GPP has total of three manufacturing lines and two plants located at Baroda with a capacity of 13,000 MTPA.During the year 2002, Gujarat Propack Ltd merged with the company in the ratio of 2:1 equity shares held.The company had issued Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 to its shareholders and the allotment was completed on 28.03.2003.The company has increased BOPPs installed capacity by 25500 MT and consequently the total capacity has now stood at 48600 MT.During the year 2002-03, the Company merged its subsidiary Gujarat Propack Ltd. effective from September 20, 2002. In terms of the said Merger, the Company issued 2,42,051 Equity Shares to the remaining share holders of Gujarat Propack Ltd. in the ratio of one new share of Cosmo Films Ltd for every two shares of Gujarat Propack held. The allotment of shares to the share holders of erstwhile Gujarat Propack Ltd was done on 27lh November 2002. Similarly, the Company capitalized its reserve by issue of fully paid bonus shares to existing share holders of the company in the ratio of one new Equity share for each share held. The allotment of the Bonus shares was completed on 28th March, 2003.The Company commissioned expansion project at Waluj with a capacity of 10000 TPA on 6th March 2003. In 2004, it further commissioned expansion project atWaluj with a capacity of 14000 TPA on 8th March 2004. It commissioned on 28th Sept 2003 Captive power plant of 8 MW capacity at Waluj plant ; also commissioned Extrusion coating plant on 18 March 2004. In 2005, it commissioned second Extrusion Coating Line. In 2005-06, it established Extrusion Coated Thermal Lamination films in international markets. It commissioned two extrusion coated film lines with a capacity of 3000 MT each in 2007-08. It expanded its capacity by commissioning a BOPP line of 35000 TPA and one extrusion coated film line of 3000 TPA at Karjan (Vadodara) during year 2008-09. The Company acquired GBCs Commercial Print Finishing Business, from ACCO Brands Corporation of USA for a purchase consideration of USD 17.1 million on 11th June 2009. It commissioned production from its new plant located at Shendra, SEZ, Aurangabad during 2013-14. CF Global Holdings Limited, the Companys wholly owned subsidiary acquired the entire holding of minority shareholders in its step down subsidiary resulting into all its step down subsidiaries becoming wholly owned and after that, it acquired a step down subsidiary namely CF Investment Holding Private (Thailand) Company Limited, Thailand during the year 2014-15.With effect from March 18, 2016, CF (Mauritius) Holding Ltd, Mauritius, a step down wholly owned subsidiary of CF Global Holdings Ltd, Mauritius (the wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmo Films Limited) was amalgamated with its immediate holding Company.The Company launched many new products during the financial year 2016-17. Under packaging films category, high moisture barrier films, aroma barrier films, aroma and oxygen barrier films were launched. Under lamination category, black velvet lamination films, scuff free matte lamination films were introduced. Under industrial film category, low noise tape was launched.Company launched many new products during the financial year 2017-18. Under Packaging films category, BOPP Conduction Sealing Film, High Metal Bond CPP Film, BOPP Film for SOAP Wrapping were launched. Under Label category, Metalized Label Film was introduced. Under Industrial film category, Cosmo Synthetic Paper and Tape Release Film was launched. Besides these in the Lamination Category, Universal PET Lidding Film and Black and Metalised Velvet Film was launched. CF (Netherland) Holding Limited B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company setup a wholly owned step down subsidiary in Poland namely Cosmo Films Poland SP. Z.O.O. for the purpose of sale and distribution of its products manufactured by Company and/or its subsidiaries in 2018.Company launched several new products during the financial year 2018-19 including High Barrier Heat Resistant Film, High Metal Bond CPP Film under Packaging Category, Universal Lidding film, Metalized Velvet film under lamination category. Under Label category, Company has launched High Gloss Metalized Film and under Industrial Film Category High Tear resistant Synthetic paper and Tape Resistant Film. Cosmo Speciality Chemicals Private Limited was incorporated as wholly-owned subsidiary on March 2nd, 2020.Company launched several new products during the financial year 2019-20 including Teplor Heat Resistant Film, High Barrier CPP Film, Antifog Transparent Film, BOPP Fragranced Packaging Film, Metalized Velvet Film, Universal PET Lidding Film, Digitally Printable Synthetic Paper and High Tear Resistance Synthetic Paper. Antimicrobial Thermal Lamination Film, Enhanced Barrier Metalized BOPP Film, High Gloss Metalized Label Film, Direct Thermal Printable Film, High Scratch Resistant Metalized Film, Laser Printable (Dry Toner) both side Coated White Synthetic Paper, and 100% Opaque Synthetic Paper were launched in 2021-22. Company had made a foray into the Pet Care business with the launch of ZIGLY in 2022.In 2022-23, the Company started commercial production of specialized BOPET Line which has a total installed capacity of 30,000 MT per annum. PVC Free Media, HP Indigo Printable Media for Photo Album Application , Glossy CSP For Tag Application, Ozge synthetic paper for home & office laser printers, Scratch-free coated metallized film for low-migratory inks, PET G Shrink Label Grade Film, Low SIT High Heat Seal Strength Extrusion Grade Barrier Metallized CPP Film etc. launched in 2023.