SectorPackaging
Open₹193
Prev. Close₹198.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.17
Day's High₹204
Day's Low₹193
52 Week's High₹268.7
52 Week's Low₹177
Book Value₹67.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)100.89
P/E17.51
EPS11.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.61
1.06
1.06
1.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.69
2.91
-0.18
-0.46
Net Worth
12.3
3.97
0.88
0.6
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Sati Poly Plast Ltd was originally incorporated as Sati Poly Plast Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 1999, issued by Registrar of Companies, Bihar. Further, the Company got converted to Public Limited Company, and the name of Company changed to Sati Poly Plast Limited vide certified dated December 26, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Patna.The Company is engaged in manufacture of flexible packaging material which is multi- functional to the packaging requirements of various industries. It provide end-to-end solution for various flexible packaging needs. Till year 2015, the Company was engaged in the business of trading of flexible packaging material. From 2017, it began the manufacturing of flexible packaging material. Flexible packaging material is made from non rigid materials such as plastic, paper, or aluminum foil to create pouches, bags, and other pliable product containers. They are particularly useful in industries that require versatile packaging, such as the food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries.The Company presently set up two manufacturing units, of which Plant 1 is situated at Gautam Budh Nagar - Noida with 500 tones per month installed capacity and Plant 2 at Udhyog Kendra, Noida with 450 tones per month installed capacity. It has been consistently expanding business operations by increasing installed capacity from 250 tonnes per month to 400 tonnes per month in 2018
The Sati Poly Plast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹203.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sati Poly Plast Ltd is ₹100.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sati Poly Plast Ltd is 17.51 and 3.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sati Poly Plast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sati Poly Plast Ltd is ₹177 and ₹268.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sati Poly Plast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -21.36%, 3 Month at 1.87% and 1 Month at -0.51%.
