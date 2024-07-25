iifl-logo-icon 1
Sati Poly Plast Ltd Share Price

203.95
(2.64%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open193
  • Day's High204
  • 52 Wk High268.7
  • Prev. Close198.7
  • Day's Low193
  • 52 Wk Low 177
  • Turnover (lac)9.17
  • P/E17.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.14
  • EPS11.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)100.89
  • Div. Yield0
Sati Poly Plast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sati Poly Plast Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sati Poly Plast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sati Poly Plast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:50 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.00%

Non-Promoter- 8.26%

Institutions: 8.26%

Non-Institutions: 28.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sati Poly Plast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.61

1.06

1.06

1.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.69

2.91

-0.18

-0.46

Net Worth

12.3

3.97

0.88

0.6

Minority Interest

Sati Poly Plast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sati Poly Plast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sati Poly Plast Ltd

Summary

Sati Poly Plast Ltd was originally incorporated as Sati Poly Plast Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 1999, issued by Registrar of Companies, Bihar. Further, the Company got converted to Public Limited Company, and the name of Company changed to Sati Poly Plast Limited vide certified dated December 26, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Patna.The Company is engaged in manufacture of flexible packaging material which is multi- functional to the packaging requirements of various industries. It provide end-to-end solution for various flexible packaging needs. Till year 2015, the Company was engaged in the business of trading of flexible packaging material. From 2017, it began the manufacturing of flexible packaging material. Flexible packaging material is made from non rigid materials such as plastic, paper, or aluminum foil to create pouches, bags, and other pliable product containers. They are particularly useful in industries that require versatile packaging, such as the food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries.The Company presently set up two manufacturing units, of which Plant 1 is situated at Gautam Budh Nagar - Noida with 500 tones per month installed capacity and Plant 2 at Udhyog Kendra, Noida with 450 tones per month installed capacity. It has been consistently expanding business operations by increasing installed capacity from 250 tonnes per month to 400 tonnes per month in 2018
Company FAQs

What is the Sati Poly Plast Ltd share price today?

The Sati Poly Plast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹203.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sati Poly Plast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sati Poly Plast Ltd is ₹100.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sati Poly Plast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sati Poly Plast Ltd is 17.51 and 3.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sati Poly Plast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sati Poly Plast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sati Poly Plast Ltd is ₹177 and ₹268.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sati Poly Plast Ltd?

Sati Poly Plast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -21.36%, 3 Month at 1.87% and 1 Month at -0.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sati Poly Plast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sati Poly Plast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.01 %
Institutions - 8.27 %
Public - 28.72 %

