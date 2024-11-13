SATI POLY PLAST LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-Jul-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended June 2024. Sati Poly Plast Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation regarding postponement and rescheduling of Board Meeting . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) Sati Poly Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024 for Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)