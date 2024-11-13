|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sati Poly Plast Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Sati Poly Plast Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 22, 2024 for approval of issuance of Corporate Guarantee. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|SATI POLY PLAST LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-Jul-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended June 2024. Sati Poly Plast Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation regarding postponement and rescheduling of Board Meeting . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) Sati Poly Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024 for Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
