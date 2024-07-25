Sati Poly Plast Ltd Summary

Sati Poly Plast Ltd was originally incorporated as Sati Poly Plast Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 1999, issued by Registrar of Companies, Bihar. Further, the Company got converted to Public Limited Company, and the name of Company changed to Sati Poly Plast Limited vide certified dated December 26, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Patna.The Company is engaged in manufacture of flexible packaging material which is multi- functional to the packaging requirements of various industries. It provide end-to-end solution for various flexible packaging needs. Till year 2015, the Company was engaged in the business of trading of flexible packaging material. From 2017, it began the manufacturing of flexible packaging material. Flexible packaging material is made from non rigid materials such as plastic, paper, or aluminum foil to create pouches, bags, and other pliable product containers. They are particularly useful in industries that require versatile packaging, such as the food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries.The Company presently set up two manufacturing units, of which Plant 1 is situated at Gautam Budh Nagar - Noida with 500 tones per month installed capacity and Plant 2 at Udhyog Kendra, Noida with 450 tones per month installed capacity. It has been consistently expanding business operations by increasing installed capacity from 250 tonnes per month to 400 tonnes per month in 2018 and to 500 tonnes per month in 2019. Their products are crafted out of an extensive range of industry approved materials such as Polyethylene Terephthalate, Biaxially-oriented Polypropylene, Polythene, Cast Polypropylene, Foil, Paper, Bio-Degradable Films, etc. Since, flexible packaging material consists of plastic as a major raw material, the Company manufacture products sustainably by aiming towards Reuse, Recycle and Upcycle.Apart from this, it also installed Automated Machine with Auto Gauge Control with minimum gauge variation specially for Edible Oil Industries. Currently, is working with Pidilite, Adani Wilmar, JVL and have also started vacuum bags for cashews. The Company is proposing the Initial Public Fresh Issue of 1335600 Equity Shares.