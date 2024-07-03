iifl-logo-icon 1
TPL Plastech Ltd Share Price

100.64
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open107
  • Day's High108.44
  • 52 Wk High136
  • Prev. Close105.9
  • Day's Low100.2
  • 52 Wk Low 51.45
  • Turnover (lac)122.49
  • P/E37.97
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value17.97
  • EPS2.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)785.02
  • Div. Yield0.76
No Records Found

TPL Plastech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

107

Prev. Close

105.9

Turnover(Lac.)

122.49

Day's High

108.44

Day's Low

100.2

52 Week's High

136

52 Week's Low

51.45

Book Value

17.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

785.02

P/E

37.97

EPS

2.79

Divi. Yield

0.76

TPL Plastech Ltd Corporate Action

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

TPL Plastech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TPL Plastech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 24.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TPL Plastech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.6

15.6

15.6

7.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.75

99.8

86.9

84.12

Net Worth

130.35

115.4

102.5

91.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

167.05

209.27

192

180.14

yoy growth (%)

-20.17

8.99

6.58

1.1

Raw materials

-126.94

-162.05

-146.73

-138.94

As % of sales

75.98

77.43

76.42

77.12

Employee costs

-6.69

-7.54

-7.63

-6.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.12

14.73

16.72

14.7

Depreciation

-3.59

-3.54

-3.17

-2.85

Tax paid

-3.11

-4.12

-4.29

-3.42

Working capital

0.18

1.32

15.14

15.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.17

8.99

6.58

1.1

Op profit growth

-15.88

-1.91

11.47

3.73

EBIT growth

-20.96

-2.28

11.19

3.06

Net profit growth

-24.49

-14.6

10.17

31.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

312.91

270.59

170.48

216.25

226.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

312.91

270.59

170.48

216.25

226.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

1.25

0.06

0.05

0.13

TPL Plastech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TPL Plastech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

M K Wadhwa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjaya Kulkarni

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Monika Shrivastava

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mangesh Sarfare

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Bakhshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Surya Pratap Gupta

Vice President & CS

Hemant Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TPL Plastech Ltd

Summary

TPL Plastech Ltd (Formerly known Tainwala Polycontainers Limited) incorporated in September, 1992 was promoted by Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) (TCPL). The Company has 6 plants situated across India and is a subsidiary of Time Technoplast Limited. It has plant at Silvassa manufacturing high-molecular high-density polyethylene (HMHDPE) containers with capacity upto 220 ltr, plastic fuel tanks for two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles and other blow-moulded articles with technical assistance from S T Soffiaggio Technica, Italy (a leading company of the Meico Group). HMHDPE containers are used for packaging chemicals, dyestuffs, bulk pharmaceuticals, explosives and petrochemicals. The company has withdrawn the petition filed with the Bombay High Court for merger with Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Ltd. The company has been awarded the ISO 9002 Certificate for its manufacturing facilities located at Khadoli, Silvassa.A new plant & machinery with a installed capacity of 1,00,000 barrels per annum has been installed during the year. By installing the plant & machinery the company is expecting a good demand from the customers.During the year 2002, the Company doubled its production capacity by installing two new Blow Moulding Machines for manufacturing medium and large sized open mouthed barrels of different colours & varying sizes i.e. 50 Itrs to 250 Itrs etc. In July 2006, there was a change in the Management of the Company by virtue of which, the Company became subs
Company FAQs

What is the TPL Plastech Ltd share price today?

The TPL Plastech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of TPL Plastech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TPL Plastech Ltd is ₹785.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TPL Plastech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TPL Plastech Ltd is 37.97 and 6.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TPL Plastech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TPL Plastech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TPL Plastech Ltd is ₹51.45 and ₹136 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TPL Plastech Ltd?

TPL Plastech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.17%, 3 Years at 47.46%, 1 Year at 97.94%, 6 Month at 17.15%, 3 Month at 4.42% and 1 Month at -1.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TPL Plastech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TPL Plastech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.86 %
Institutions - 0.35 %
Public - 24.79 %

