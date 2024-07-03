SectorPackaging
Open₹107
Prev. Close₹105.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹122.49
Day's High₹108.44
Day's Low₹100.2
52 Week's High₹136
52 Week's Low₹51.45
Book Value₹17.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)785.02
P/E37.97
EPS2.79
Divi. Yield0.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.6
15.6
15.6
7.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.75
99.8
86.9
84.12
Net Worth
130.35
115.4
102.5
91.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.05
209.27
192
180.14
yoy growth (%)
-20.17
8.99
6.58
1.1
Raw materials
-126.94
-162.05
-146.73
-138.94
As % of sales
75.98
77.43
76.42
77.12
Employee costs
-6.69
-7.54
-7.63
-6.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.12
14.73
16.72
14.7
Depreciation
-3.59
-3.54
-3.17
-2.85
Tax paid
-3.11
-4.12
-4.29
-3.42
Working capital
0.18
1.32
15.14
15.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.17
8.99
6.58
1.1
Op profit growth
-15.88
-1.91
11.47
3.73
EBIT growth
-20.96
-2.28
11.19
3.06
Net profit growth
-24.49
-14.6
10.17
31.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
312.91
270.59
170.48
216.25
226.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
312.91
270.59
170.48
216.25
226.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
1.25
0.06
0.05
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
M K Wadhwa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjaya Kulkarni
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Monika Shrivastava
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mangesh Sarfare
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Bakhshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Surya Pratap Gupta
Vice President & CS
Hemant Soni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
TPL Plastech Ltd (Formerly known Tainwala Polycontainers Limited) incorporated in September, 1992 was promoted by Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) (TCPL). The Company has 6 plants situated across India and is a subsidiary of Time Technoplast Limited. It has plant at Silvassa manufacturing high-molecular high-density polyethylene (HMHDPE) containers with capacity upto 220 ltr, plastic fuel tanks for two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles and other blow-moulded articles with technical assistance from S T Soffiaggio Technica, Italy (a leading company of the Meico Group). HMHDPE containers are used for packaging chemicals, dyestuffs, bulk pharmaceuticals, explosives and petrochemicals. The company has withdrawn the petition filed with the Bombay High Court for merger with Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Ltd. The company has been awarded the ISO 9002 Certificate for its manufacturing facilities located at Khadoli, Silvassa.A new plant & machinery with a installed capacity of 1,00,000 barrels per annum has been installed during the year. By installing the plant & machinery the company is expecting a good demand from the customers.During the year 2002, the Company doubled its production capacity by installing two new Blow Moulding Machines for manufacturing medium and large sized open mouthed barrels of different colours & varying sizes i.e. 50 Itrs to 250 Itrs etc. In July 2006, there was a change in the Management of the Company by virtue of which, the Company became subs
The TPL Plastech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TPL Plastech Ltd is ₹785.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TPL Plastech Ltd is 37.97 and 6.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TPL Plastech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TPL Plastech Ltd is ₹51.45 and ₹136 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TPL Plastech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.17%, 3 Years at 47.46%, 1 Year at 97.94%, 6 Month at 17.15%, 3 Month at 4.42% and 1 Month at -1.11%.
