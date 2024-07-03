Summary

TPL Plastech Ltd (Formerly known Tainwala Polycontainers Limited) incorporated in September, 1992 was promoted by Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) (TCPL). The Company has 6 plants situated across India and is a subsidiary of Time Technoplast Limited. It has plant at Silvassa manufacturing high-molecular high-density polyethylene (HMHDPE) containers with capacity upto 220 ltr, plastic fuel tanks for two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles and other blow-moulded articles with technical assistance from S T Soffiaggio Technica, Italy (a leading company of the Meico Group). HMHDPE containers are used for packaging chemicals, dyestuffs, bulk pharmaceuticals, explosives and petrochemicals. The company has withdrawn the petition filed with the Bombay High Court for merger with Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Ltd. The company has been awarded the ISO 9002 Certificate for its manufacturing facilities located at Khadoli, Silvassa.A new plant & machinery with a installed capacity of 1,00,000 barrels per annum has been installed during the year. By installing the plant & machinery the company is expecting a good demand from the customers.During the year 2002, the Company doubled its production capacity by installing two new Blow Moulding Machines for manufacturing medium and large sized open mouthed barrels of different colours & varying sizes i.e. 50 Itrs to 250 Itrs etc. In July 2006, there was a change in the Management of the Company by virtue of which, the Company became subs

