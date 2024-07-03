TPL Plastech Ltd Summary

TPL Plastech Ltd (Formerly known Tainwala Polycontainers Limited) incorporated in September, 1992 was promoted by Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) (TCPL). The Company has 6 plants situated across India and is a subsidiary of Time Technoplast Limited. It has plant at Silvassa manufacturing high-molecular high-density polyethylene (HMHDPE) containers with capacity upto 220 ltr, plastic fuel tanks for two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles and other blow-moulded articles with technical assistance from S T Soffiaggio Technica, Italy (a leading company of the Meico Group). HMHDPE containers are used for packaging chemicals, dyestuffs, bulk pharmaceuticals, explosives and petrochemicals. The company has withdrawn the petition filed with the Bombay High Court for merger with Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics Ltd. The company has been awarded the ISO 9002 Certificate for its manufacturing facilities located at Khadoli, Silvassa.A new plant & machinery with a installed capacity of 1,00,000 barrels per annum has been installed during the year. By installing the plant & machinery the company is expecting a good demand from the customers.During the year 2002, the Company doubled its production capacity by installing two new Blow Moulding Machines for manufacturing medium and large sized open mouthed barrels of different colours & varying sizes i.e. 50 Itrs to 250 Itrs etc. In July 2006, there was a change in the Management of the Company by virtue of which, the Company became subsidiary of Time Technoplast Limited. Consequent upon the takeover of the Company by Time Technoplast Limited (Holding Company), the name of the Company was changed to TPL Plastech Limited w.e.f. 22nd November 2006.During 2006-07, the Company had undertaken the expansion plan for manufacturing of-plastic Drums/ containers uptd 120 Ltr. Capacity and augmented plants & equipments at its Silvassa Factory, by increasing capacity from 6000 MT P.A. to 8000 MT P. A.New unit set up at Jammu commenced with its commercial production costing Rs 14 Crores in 2010. Similarly, the new unit set up at Pantnagar also commenced with its commercial production during 2011 and further a new unit set up in Kutch District, Gujarat commenced production in 2011-12. The Company acquired 100% holding of the Ecotech Green Lifecycle Limited in 2018.During the year 2021-22, through the Scheme of Amalgamation between Ecotech Green Lifecycle Limited /EGLL) with the Company/ TPL) becoming effective dated 02nd June, 2021 issued by Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Ahmedabad Bench, Ecotech Green Lifecycle Limited (EGLL) ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company with effect from 2nd June, 2021.In April 2023, the Company commenced operations at its Greenfield unit at Dahej (Gujarat) for manufacturing of IntermediateBulk Containers (IBCs) along with other industrial packaging products i.e. Drums and Jerry Cans.