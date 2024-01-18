Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on May 22, 2024, inter-alia, transacted and approved the following businesses: Recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.80/- (40%) per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.