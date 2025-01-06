TPL Plastech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.12
14.73
16.72
14.7
Depreciation
-3.59
-3.54
-3.17
-2.85
Tax paid
-3.11
-4.12
-4.29
-3.42
Working capital
0.18
1.32
15.14
15.19
Other operating items
Operating
4.59
8.39
24.38
23.61
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0.17
17.34
4.69
Free cash flow
4.57
8.57
41.72
28.3
Equity raised
154.94
131.65
107.29
89.27
Investing
-1
0
1
0
Financing
-10.53
-16.58
18.97
13.06
Dividends paid
0
0
2.73
2.34
Net in cash
147.99
123.64
171.72
132.97
