TPL Plastech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.12

14.73

16.72

14.7

Depreciation

-3.59

-3.54

-3.17

-2.85

Tax paid

-3.11

-4.12

-4.29

-3.42

Working capital

0.18

1.32

15.14

15.19

Other operating items

Operating

4.59

8.39

24.38

23.61

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0.17

17.34

4.69

Free cash flow

4.57

8.57

41.72

28.3

Equity raised

154.94

131.65

107.29

89.27

Investing

-1

0

1

0

Financing

-10.53

-16.58

18.97

13.06

Dividends paid

0

0

2.73

2.34

Net in cash

147.99

123.64

171.72

132.97

