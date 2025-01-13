TPL Plastech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.6
15.6
15.6
7.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.75
99.8
86.9
84.12
Net Worth
130.35
115.4
102.5
91.92
Minority Interest
Debt
30.56
44.12
19.85
28.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.67
8.44
8.64
8.99
Total Liabilities
169.58
167.96
130.99
129.47
Fixed Assets
85.06
79.97
68.98
65.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
79.02
83.2
57.5
59.57
Inventories
69.68
59.69
57.02
53.31
Inventory Days
116.47
Sundry Debtors
54.77
54.19
50.25
43.26
Debtor Days
94.51
Other Current Assets
16.79
25.8
25.77
23.51
Sundry Creditors
-56.37
-50.35
-70.27
-55.72
Creditor Days
121.73
Other Current Liabilities
-5.85
-6.12
-5.27
-4.79
Cash
5.46
4.8
4.49
4.17
Total Assets
169.59
167.97
130.97
129.47
