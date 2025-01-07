iifl-logo-icon 1
TPL Plastech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

167.05

209.27

192

180.14

yoy growth (%)

-20.17

8.99

6.58

1.1

Raw materials

-126.94

-162.05

-146.73

-138.94

As % of sales

75.98

77.43

76.42

77.12

Employee costs

-6.69

-7.54

-7.63

-6.76

As % of sales

4

3.6

3.97

3.75

Other costs

-13.34

-15.79

-13.29

-12.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.98

7.54

6.92

6.99

Operating profit

20.08

23.87

24.33

21.83

OPM

12.02

11.4

12.67

12.11

Depreciation

-3.59

-3.54

-3.17

-2.85

Interest expense

-5.35

-6.11

-4.62

-4.49

Other income

0

0.52

0.18

0.21

Profit before tax

11.12

14.73

16.72

14.7

Taxes

-3.11

-4.12

-4.29

-3.42

Tax rate

-28

-28

-25.68

-23.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.01

10.61

12.42

11.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.01

10.61

12.42

11.27

yoy growth (%)

-24.49

-14.6

10.17

31.26

NPM

4.79

5.07

6.47

6.26

