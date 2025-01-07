Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.05
209.27
192
180.14
yoy growth (%)
-20.17
8.99
6.58
1.1
Raw materials
-126.94
-162.05
-146.73
-138.94
As % of sales
75.98
77.43
76.42
77.12
Employee costs
-6.69
-7.54
-7.63
-6.76
As % of sales
4
3.6
3.97
3.75
Other costs
-13.34
-15.79
-13.29
-12.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.98
7.54
6.92
6.99
Operating profit
20.08
23.87
24.33
21.83
OPM
12.02
11.4
12.67
12.11
Depreciation
-3.59
-3.54
-3.17
-2.85
Interest expense
-5.35
-6.11
-4.62
-4.49
Other income
0
0.52
0.18
0.21
Profit before tax
11.12
14.73
16.72
14.7
Taxes
-3.11
-4.12
-4.29
-3.42
Tax rate
-28
-28
-25.68
-23.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.01
10.61
12.42
11.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.01
10.61
12.42
11.27
yoy growth (%)
-24.49
-14.6
10.17
31.26
NPM
4.79
5.07
6.47
6.26
