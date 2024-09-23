The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 24 September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility in accordance with relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India. We hereby submit Scrutinizers Report and Voting Result received from Mr. Arun Dash, Practicing Company Secretary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)