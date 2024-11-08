Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27th December, 2024 has considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Akshay Chandan from the post of Chief Executive officer (CEO) effective from closing hours of 9th February, 2025 due to attainment of retirement.

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

TPL PLASTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of TPL Plastech Limited at its meeting held today i.e. on November 08, 2024, inter-alia, transacted and approved the following businesses: a) Considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (Annexure - A). b) Considered Limited Review Report (Consolidated & Standalone) dated November 08, 2024, issued by the statutory auditors i.e. M/s. Raman S Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants, for the period ended 30th September, 2024 (Annexure - B). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

TPL PLASTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) The Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and limited review report thereon. b)The draft scheme of ESOP framed by the Company as per the provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021. c) The day date time and venue of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. d)The Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting. e)Any other item with the permission of the chair. Unaudited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 10 May 2024

TPL PLASTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 b) Dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. c) Any other item with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on May 22, 2024, inter-alia, transacted and approved the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved Audited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered Auditors Report (Consolidated & Standalone) dated May 22, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Raman Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants. 3. Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion for the Financial Results, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 4. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.80/- (40%) per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

