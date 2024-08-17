Summary

Paramount Printpackaging Ltd is an ISO 9001-2008 certified company for the Manufacturing & Supply of Printed Duplex Board Packaging. The company offers a packing solutions consisting of a wide range of cartons, which is complemented by print finishes such as stamping, embossing, complex varnishing and security features. The company has a manufacturing unit located at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The entire manufacturing process from their designing to packaging and to delivery of goods is done under one roof. The unit is located on land which admeasures 40000 sq. feet and has two stories plus a basement to store raw materials and finished products.The marketing strategy of the company is a mix of various tools, which depends on the type of the product and the objective of the particular product / mix. They sell directly to the customers and meet customer needs in a time bound manner. They cater to various sectors like pharma, auto ancillary, FMCG, electricals and food etc.Paramount Printpackaging Ltd was originally formed on November 13, 1985 in the form of a partnership firm under the name and style of Paramount Printing Press. In March 24, 2006, Paramount Printing Press was converted into a private limited company with the name Paramount Printing Press Pvt Ltd. Thus, the company was formally incorporated on March 24, 2006.The company developed business relations as a stationery printer with a variety of corporates such as banks, pharma and textile corporations. With a view to

Read More