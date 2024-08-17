iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Printpackaging Ltd Share Price

0.85
(-5.56%)
Mar 6, 2017|02:46:42 PM

Paramount Printpackaging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

0.85

Prev. Close

0.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.85

Day's Low

0.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Paramount Printpackaging Ltd Corporate Action

Paramount Printpackaging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Paramount Printpackaging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:52 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.46%

Non-Promoter- 78.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paramount Printpackaging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

26.7

26.7

26.7

26.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-41.6

-40.82

-33.62

13.74

Net Worth

-14.9

-14.12

-6.92

40.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

1.15

4.28

24.06

yoy growth (%)

-100

-72.93

-82.2

-76.49

Raw materials

0

-0.25

-0.81

-19.08

As % of sales

0

21.67

19.07

79.3

Employee costs

0

-1.31

-3

-3.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.77

-2.94

-46.73

-19.53

Depreciation

0

-1.72

-3.57

-3.75

Tax paid

0

0.12

-0.62

-0.53

Working capital

-0.1

-0.22

-41.54

-15.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-72.93

-82.2

-76.49

Op profit growth

-51.8

-96.69

361.66

-165.97

EBIT growth

-76.58

-93.69

278.27

-216.05

Net profit growth

-72.65

-94.04

79.45

-732.67

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Paramount Printpackaging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Paramount Printpackaging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ROHIT PARMANANDDAS DOSHI

Director

HEMANG JAGADISH ENGINEER

Managing Director

DIVYESH ASHWIN SUKHADIA

Whole-time Director

DHARMESH ASHWIN SUKHADIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paramount Printpackaging Ltd

Summary

Paramount Printpackaging Ltd is an ISO 9001-2008 certified company for the Manufacturing & Supply of Printed Duplex Board Packaging. The company offers a packing solutions consisting of a wide range of cartons, which is complemented by print finishes such as stamping, embossing, complex varnishing and security features. The company has a manufacturing unit located at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The entire manufacturing process from their designing to packaging and to delivery of goods is done under one roof. The unit is located on land which admeasures 40000 sq. feet and has two stories plus a basement to store raw materials and finished products.The marketing strategy of the company is a mix of various tools, which depends on the type of the product and the objective of the particular product / mix. They sell directly to the customers and meet customer needs in a time bound manner. They cater to various sectors like pharma, auto ancillary, FMCG, electricals and food etc.Paramount Printpackaging Ltd was originally formed on November 13, 1985 in the form of a partnership firm under the name and style of Paramount Printing Press. In March 24, 2006, Paramount Printing Press was converted into a private limited company with the name Paramount Printing Press Pvt Ltd. Thus, the company was formally incorporated on March 24, 2006.The company developed business relations as a stationery printer with a variety of corporates such as banks, pharma and textile corporations. With a view to
