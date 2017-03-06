Paramount Printpackaging Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
26.7
26.7
26.7
26.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-41.6
-40.82
-33.62
13.74
Net Worth
-14.9
-14.12
-6.92
40.44
Minority Interest
Debt
42.81
42.31
41.85
41.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
1.1
Total Liabilities
27.91
28.19
34.93
83.52
Fixed Assets
12.39
12.39
18.5
54.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.72
Networking Capital
15.48
15.73
16.35
27.3
Inventories
0
0
0.16
0.7
Inventory Days
0
0
13.63
10.61
Sundry Debtors
0
0.51
0.74
35.44
Debtor Days
0
160.61
63.07
537.59
Other Current Assets
38.02
39.03
39.47
15.67
Sundry Creditors
-14.65
-15.5
-15.4
-15.54
Creditor Days
0
4,881.32
1,312.73
235.73
Other Current Liabilities
-7.89
-8.31
-8.62
-8.97
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.29
Total Assets
27.93
28.18
34.93
83.49
