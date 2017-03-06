iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Printpackaging Ltd Balance Sheet

0.85
(-5.56%)
Mar 6, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

26.7

26.7

26.7

26.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-41.6

-40.82

-33.62

13.74

Net Worth

-14.9

-14.12

-6.92

40.44

Minority Interest

Debt

42.81

42.31

41.85

41.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

1.1

Total Liabilities

27.91

28.19

34.93

83.52

Fixed Assets

12.39

12.39

18.5

54.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

1.72

Networking Capital

15.48

15.73

16.35

27.3

Inventories

0

0

0.16

0.7

Inventory Days

0

0

13.63

10.61

Sundry Debtors

0

0.51

0.74

35.44

Debtor Days

0

160.61

63.07

537.59

Other Current Assets

38.02

39.03

39.47

15.67

Sundry Creditors

-14.65

-15.5

-15.4

-15.54

Creditor Days

0

4,881.32

1,312.73

235.73

Other Current Liabilities

-7.89

-8.31

-8.62

-8.97

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.29

Total Assets

27.93

28.18

34.93

83.49

