Paramount Printpackaging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.85
(-5.56%)
Mar 6, 2017|02:46:42 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Paramount Printpackaging Ltd

Paramount Printpackaging Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.77

-2.94

-46.73

-19.53

Depreciation

0

-1.72

-3.57

-3.75

Tax paid

0

0.12

-0.62

-0.53

Working capital

-0.1

-0.22

-41.54

-15.17

Other operating items

Operating

-0.88

-4.76

-92.46

-39

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0.51

-8.3

Free cash flow

-0.88

-4.75

-91.94

-47.3

Equity raised

-81.64

-71.61

27.47

80.24

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.57

9.58

0.61

15.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-80.95

-66.79

-63.86

48.91

