Paramount Printpackaging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.77
-2.94
-46.73
-19.53
Depreciation
0
-1.72
-3.57
-3.75
Tax paid
0
0.12
-0.62
-0.53
Working capital
-0.1
-0.22
-41.54
-15.17
Other operating items
Operating
-0.88
-4.76
-92.46
-39
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0.51
-8.3
Free cash flow
-0.88
-4.75
-91.94
-47.3
Equity raised
-81.64
-71.61
27.47
80.24
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.57
9.58
0.61
15.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-80.95
-66.79
-63.86
48.91
No Record Found
