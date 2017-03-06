Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
1.15
4.28
24.06
yoy growth (%)
-100
-72.93
-82.2
-76.49
Raw materials
0
-0.25
-0.81
-19.08
As % of sales
0
21.67
19.07
79.3
Employee costs
0
-1.31
-3
-3.17
As % of sales
0
113.13
70.11
13.21
Other costs
-0.68
-1.01
-43.28
-11.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
87.25
1,010.92
46.03
Operating profit
-0.68
-1.41
-42.82
-9.27
OPM
0
-122.06
-1,000.11
-38.55
Depreciation
0
-1.72
-3.57
-3.75
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.03
-0.51
-7.32
Other income
0
0.22
0.18
0.81
Profit before tax
-0.77
-2.94
-46.73
-19.53
Taxes
0
0.12
-0.62
-0.53
Tax rate
0
-4.27
1.33
2.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.77
-2.82
-47.35
-20.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-6.31
Net profit
-0.77
-2.82
-47.35
-26.38
yoy growth (%)
-72.65
-94.04
79.45
-732.67
NPM
0
-243.48
-1,105.92
-109.66
No Record Found
