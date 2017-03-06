iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Printpackaging Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.85
(-5.56%)
Mar 6, 2017|02:46:42 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

1.15

4.28

24.06

yoy growth (%)

-100

-72.93

-82.2

-76.49

Raw materials

0

-0.25

-0.81

-19.08

As % of sales

0

21.67

19.07

79.3

Employee costs

0

-1.31

-3

-3.17

As % of sales

0

113.13

70.11

13.21

Other costs

-0.68

-1.01

-43.28

-11.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

87.25

1,010.92

46.03

Operating profit

-0.68

-1.41

-42.82

-9.27

OPM

0

-122.06

-1,000.11

-38.55

Depreciation

0

-1.72

-3.57

-3.75

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.03

-0.51

-7.32

Other income

0

0.22

0.18

0.81

Profit before tax

-0.77

-2.94

-46.73

-19.53

Taxes

0

0.12

-0.62

-0.53

Tax rate

0

-4.27

1.33

2.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.77

-2.82

-47.35

-20.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-6.31

Net profit

-0.77

-2.82

-47.35

-26.38

yoy growth (%)

-72.65

-94.04

79.45

-732.67

NPM

0

-243.48

-1,105.92

-109.66

