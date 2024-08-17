Paramount Printpackaging Ltd Summary

Paramount Printpackaging Ltd is an ISO 9001-2008 certified company for the Manufacturing & Supply of Printed Duplex Board Packaging. The company offers a packing solutions consisting of a wide range of cartons, which is complemented by print finishes such as stamping, embossing, complex varnishing and security features. The company has a manufacturing unit located at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The entire manufacturing process from their designing to packaging and to delivery of goods is done under one roof. The unit is located on land which admeasures 40000 sq. feet and has two stories plus a basement to store raw materials and finished products.The marketing strategy of the company is a mix of various tools, which depends on the type of the product and the objective of the particular product / mix. They sell directly to the customers and meet customer needs in a time bound manner. They cater to various sectors like pharma, auto ancillary, FMCG, electricals and food etc.Paramount Printpackaging Ltd was originally formed on November 13, 1985 in the form of a partnership firm under the name and style of Paramount Printing Press. In March 24, 2006, Paramount Printing Press was converted into a private limited company with the name Paramount Printing Press Pvt Ltd. Thus, the company was formally incorporated on March 24, 2006.The company developed business relations as a stationery printer with a variety of corporates such as banks, pharma and textile corporations. With a view to diversify their operations with their existing clients, the company forayed into publicity material printing. They diversified further by offering packaging solutions to their existing clients.The company gradually moved from being a stationery printer to offering folding box carton packaging material which presently is its core area of operation. In the initial years, they acquired a single ADAST Dominant and a two colour SOLNA printing machine and for the post-press process of die cutting, they relied on Indian-made manual punching machines and performed the pasting process manually. The company has an integrated facility that includes pre-press, procuring of raw material from various sources, cutting paper as per requirement, printing, hot foil stamping, varnishing, UV coating, lamination, embossing, punching and pasting.In November 2009, the company received the ISO 9001:2008 certificate. The company received Star Printers of India Award in 2009 from The All India Federation of Master Printers. In February 19, 2010, they received awards from the Paper and Foils Converters Association for recognition of excellence in the category of Newer Forms/ Innovations and Creativity-New Applications and Enviro Products. In June 2, 2010, the name of the company was changed from Paramount Printing Press Pvt Ltd to Paramount Printpackaging Pvt Ltd. In July 21, 2010, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Paramount Printpackaging Ltd.The company plans to increase their product range by setting up new manufacturing facility in Gujarat for high end duplex board cartons, shippers and printed corrugated box.