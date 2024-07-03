Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹81.5
Prev. Close₹79.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.6
Day's High₹83.28
Day's Low₹78
52 Week's High₹111.8
52 Week's Low₹52.98
Book Value₹32.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)331
P/E49.68
EPS1.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.95
39.95
15.37
11.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.97
80.41
90.14
66.98
Net Worth
127.92
120.36
105.51
78.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
213.89
190.97
160.97
119.01
yoy growth (%)
12
18.63
35.25
1.53
Raw materials
-109.9
-100.33
-100.49
-66.86
As % of sales
51.38
52.53
62.42
56.17
Employee costs
-37.25
-32.11
-16.15
-15.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.6
14.43
8.98
7.58
Depreciation
-7.52
-6.9
-4
-3.6
Tax paid
-2.51
-3.01
-2.82
-2.27
Working capital
31.14
5.51
8.16
9.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12
18.63
35.25
1.53
Op profit growth
3.22
57.98
27.82
-15.35
EBIT growth
-1.55
61.07
14.79
-11.03
Net profit growth
5.8
85.45
15.84
-10.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
288.43
290.17
322.59
213.72
190.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
288.43
290.17
322.59
213.72
190.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.34
1.62
3.61
-0.07
1.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Choudhary
Whole-time Director
Ranjana Choudhary
Whole-time Director
Virendra Singh Pamecha
Independent Director
Hitesh Mehta
Independent Director
Neetesh Gupta
Addtnl Independent Director
Milind Mahajan
Additional Director
Vijay Kumar Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Choukse.
Commercial Syn Bags Limited was incorporated on 10 December, 1984 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturer, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers and sellers of FIBC, BOPP, Bulk Bags, Poly Tarpaulin, Woven Sacks/Bags, Box Bags, PP/ HDPE Fabric, Liner, Technical Textiles and Flexible Packaging etc. from its various Plants located at Pithampur, District Dhar, (M.P). It is having Solar Power Plant at Sitamau, District Mandsaur (M.P.) for its captive consumption. The Company is working in 2 Segments i.e., Manufacturing Segment and Trading Segment.The Company introduced a new product category namely printed laminates for flexible packaging and installed flexible packaging machines; consisting of Roto Gravure Printing Machine; Solvent less/Solvent base combi Machine, Slitting Machines, Pouch Machine, which are used for printing, lamination and pouching on films. These printed pouches or rolls were then used as packaging materials in the packaging industry in 2016.Commercial production at Companys SEZ Unit situated at Indore Special Economic Zone, Plot No. 15 to 18, Phase-1, Sector-III, Pithampur (MP); commenced effective from 22nd April, 2018 with revised estimated total cost of Rs.3,460 Lakhs and the Company expanded operations at its existing Unit SEZ situated at Pithampur (MP); through capacity addition of 3,900 MT p.a. and setting up of complete manufacturing facilities by installation of Tape Line and Looms with clean roo
The Commercial Syn Bags Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd is ₹331.00 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd is 49.68 and 2.39 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Commercial Syn Bags Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd is ₹52.98 and ₹111.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -2.18%, 6 Month at 4.69%, 3 Month at 35.46% and 1 Month at 16.00%.
