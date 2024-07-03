iifl-logo-icon 1
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Share Price

82.85
(4.44%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:34 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open81.5
  • Day's High83.28
  • 52 Wk High111.8
  • Prev. Close79.33
  • Day's Low78
  • 52 Wk Low 52.98
  • Turnover (lac)32.6
  • P/E49.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.87
  • EPS1.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)331
  • Div. Yield0
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

81.5

Prev. Close

79.33

Turnover(Lac.)

32.6

Day's High

83.28

Day's Low

78

52 Week's High

111.8

52 Week's Low

52.98

Book Value

32.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

331

P/E

49.68

EPS

1.58

Divi. Yield

0

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Corporate Action

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.78%

Non-Promoter- 41.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.95

39.95

15.37

11.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

87.97

80.41

90.14

66.98

Net Worth

127.92

120.36

105.51

78.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

213.89

190.97

160.97

119.01

yoy growth (%)

12

18.63

35.25

1.53

Raw materials

-109.9

-100.33

-100.49

-66.86

As % of sales

51.38

52.53

62.42

56.17

Employee costs

-37.25

-32.11

-16.15

-15.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.6

14.43

8.98

7.58

Depreciation

-7.52

-6.9

-4

-3.6

Tax paid

-2.51

-3.01

-2.82

-2.27

Working capital

31.14

5.51

8.16

9.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12

18.63

35.25

1.53

Op profit growth

3.22

57.98

27.82

-15.35

EBIT growth

-1.55

61.07

14.79

-11.03

Net profit growth

5.8

85.45

15.84

-10.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

288.43

290.17

322.59

213.72

190.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

288.43

290.17

322.59

213.72

190.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.34

1.62

3.61

-0.07

1.86

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Commercial Syn Bags Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Choudhary

Whole-time Director

Ranjana Choudhary

Whole-time Director

Virendra Singh Pamecha

Independent Director

Hitesh Mehta

Independent Director

Neetesh Gupta

Addtnl Independent Director

Milind Mahajan

Additional Director

Vijay Kumar Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Choukse.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Commercial Syn Bags Ltd

Summary

Commercial Syn Bags Limited was incorporated on 10 December, 1984 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturer, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers and sellers of FIBC, BOPP, Bulk Bags, Poly Tarpaulin, Woven Sacks/Bags, Box Bags, PP/ HDPE Fabric, Liner, Technical Textiles and Flexible Packaging etc. from its various Plants located at Pithampur, District Dhar, (M.P). It is having Solar Power Plant at Sitamau, District Mandsaur (M.P.) for its captive consumption. The Company is working in 2 Segments i.e., Manufacturing Segment and Trading Segment.The Company introduced a new product category namely printed laminates for flexible packaging and installed flexible packaging machines; consisting of Roto Gravure Printing Machine; Solvent less/Solvent base combi Machine, Slitting Machines, Pouch Machine, which are used for printing, lamination and pouching on films. These printed pouches or rolls were then used as packaging materials in the packaging industry in 2016.Commercial production at Companys SEZ Unit situated at Indore Special Economic Zone, Plot No. 15 to 18, Phase-1, Sector-III, Pithampur (MP); commenced effective from 22nd April, 2018 with revised estimated total cost of Rs.3,460 Lakhs and the Company expanded operations at its existing Unit SEZ situated at Pithampur (MP); through capacity addition of 3,900 MT p.a. and setting up of complete manufacturing facilities by installation of Tape Line and Looms with clean roo
Company FAQs

What is the Commercial Syn Bags Ltd share price today?

The Commercial Syn Bags Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd is ₹331.00 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd is 49.68 and 2.39 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Commercial Syn Bags Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd is ₹52.98 and ₹111.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd?

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -2.18%, 6 Month at 4.69%, 3 Month at 35.46% and 1 Month at 16.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.21 %

