Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Summary

Commercial Syn Bags Limited was incorporated on 10 December, 1984 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturer, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers and sellers of FIBC, BOPP, Bulk Bags, Poly Tarpaulin, Woven Sacks/Bags, Box Bags, PP/ HDPE Fabric, Liner, Technical Textiles and Flexible Packaging etc. from its various Plants located at Pithampur, District Dhar, (M.P). It is having Solar Power Plant at Sitamau, District Mandsaur (M.P.) for its captive consumption. The Company is working in 2 Segments i.e., Manufacturing Segment and Trading Segment.The Company introduced a new product category namely printed laminates for flexible packaging and installed flexible packaging machines; consisting of Roto Gravure Printing Machine; Solvent less/Solvent base combi Machine, Slitting Machines, Pouch Machine, which are used for printing, lamination and pouching on films. These printed pouches or rolls were then used as packaging materials in the packaging industry in 2016.Commercial production at Companys SEZ Unit situated at Indore Special Economic Zone, Plot No. 15 to 18, Phase-1, Sector-III, Pithampur (MP); commenced effective from 22nd April, 2018 with revised estimated total cost of Rs.3,460 Lakhs and the Company expanded operations at its existing Unit SEZ situated at Pithampur (MP); through capacity addition of 3,900 MT p.a. and setting up of complete manufacturing facilities by installation of Tape Line and Looms with clean room facilities for manufacturing of Food Grade FIBC Bags. The total production capacity (all units) of the Company increased from 13,100 MTp.a. to 17,000 MTp.a. in 2017-18.Thereafter, the Company incorporated Comsyn India Private Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary effective on August 26, 2020.