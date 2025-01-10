Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.95
39.95
15.37
11.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.97
80.41
90.14
66.98
Net Worth
127.92
120.36
105.51
78.8
Minority Interest
Debt
98.01
65.09
72.7
77.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.74
2.67
2.86
3.38
Total Liabilities
229.67
188.12
181.07
159.97
Fixed Assets
89.6
91.87
71.46
77.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.22
-0.01
0.11
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.62
0.56
0.51
0
Networking Capital
112.74
90.9
103.89
76
Inventories
67.09
55.67
55.85
54.99
Inventory Days
93.83
Sundry Debtors
41.26
27.65
35.07
21.33
Debtor Days
36.39
Other Current Assets
31.57
34.63
40.88
27.15
Sundry Creditors
-12.63
-14.14
-14.87
-10.96
Creditor Days
18.7
Other Current Liabilities
-14.55
-12.91
-13.04
-16.51
Cash
4.5
4.8
5.11
6.05
Total Assets
229.68
188.12
181.08
159.96
