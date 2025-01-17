iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Key Ratios

79.71
(-0.64%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Commercial Syn Bags Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.91

Op profit growth

4.17

EBIT growth

-1.56

Net profit growth

4.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.58

12.44

EBIT margin

8.62

9.8

Net profit margin

5.6

5.98

RoCE

12.59

RoNW

4.05

RoA

2.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.14

9.67

Dividend per share

2

0

Cash EPS

3.65

3.82

Book value per share

66.59

58.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.58

1.49

P/CEPS

9.93

3.77

P/B

0.54

0.24

EV/EBIDTA

8

3.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-17.4

-20.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

33.96

Inventory days

74.37

Creditor days

-18.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.69

-4.36

Net debt / equity

1.01

0.69

Net debt / op. profit

3.23

2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.13

-52.53

Employee costs

-17.57

-16.81

Other costs

-19.7

-18.2

Commerl. Synbags : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Commercial Syn Bags Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.