Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

78
(-0.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:23:04 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Commercial Syn Bags Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

213.89

190.97

160.97

119.01

yoy growth (%)

12

18.63

35.25

1.53

Raw materials

-109.9

-100.33

-100.49

-66.86

As % of sales

51.38

52.53

62.42

56.17

Employee costs

-37.25

-32.11

-16.15

-15.77

As % of sales

17.41

16.81

10.03

13.25

Other costs

-42.19

-34.75

-29.28

-24.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.72

18.2

18.19

20.67

Operating profit

24.53

23.76

15.04

11.76

OPM

11.46

12.44

9.34

9.88

Depreciation

-7.52

-6.9

-4

-3.6

Interest expense

-3.83

-4.28

-2.64

-2.54

Other income

1.42

1.86

0.59

1.96

Profit before tax

14.6

14.43

8.98

7.58

Taxes

-2.51

-3.01

-2.82

-2.27

Tax rate

-17.23

-20.89

-31.42

-29.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.08

11.42

6.15

5.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.08

11.42

6.15

5.31

yoy growth (%)

5.8

85.45

15.84

-10.32

NPM

5.65

5.98

3.82

4.46

