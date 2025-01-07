Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
213.89
190.97
160.97
119.01
yoy growth (%)
12
18.63
35.25
1.53
Raw materials
-109.9
-100.33
-100.49
-66.86
As % of sales
51.38
52.53
62.42
56.17
Employee costs
-37.25
-32.11
-16.15
-15.77
As % of sales
17.41
16.81
10.03
13.25
Other costs
-42.19
-34.75
-29.28
-24.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.72
18.2
18.19
20.67
Operating profit
24.53
23.76
15.04
11.76
OPM
11.46
12.44
9.34
9.88
Depreciation
-7.52
-6.9
-4
-3.6
Interest expense
-3.83
-4.28
-2.64
-2.54
Other income
1.42
1.86
0.59
1.96
Profit before tax
14.6
14.43
8.98
7.58
Taxes
-2.51
-3.01
-2.82
-2.27
Tax rate
-17.23
-20.89
-31.42
-29.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.08
11.42
6.15
5.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.08
11.42
6.15
5.31
yoy growth (%)
5.8
85.45
15.84
-10.32
NPM
5.65
5.98
3.82
4.46
