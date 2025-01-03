We are pleased to submit a copy of Notice of 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday 10th January, 2025 at the 11.45 A.M. through VC or OAVM. Submission of Corrigendum for the 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 10th January, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we are pleased to submit the proceedings of 1/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Commercial Syn Bags Limited held on Friday 10th Day of January 2025 at 11.45 am and concluded at 12.41 pm through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OVAM) for which purpose the Registered office of the company situated at Commercial House, 3-4 Jaora Compound, M.Y.H. Road, Indore (M.P.) shall be deemed as the venue for the meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025) Submission of Voting Results of Remote E-voting and Venue Voting held for 1/2024-25 EOGM held on 10th January, 2025 alongwith the Scrutiniser Report Submission of Outcome 1/2024-25 EOGM held on 10/01/2025 as declared by the Chairman of the Meeting on the basis of Scrutiniser Report. Declaration of Results of Remote E-voting and E-voting at 1/2024-25 EOGM. The members of the company at their 1/2024-25 has approved the matter related to Alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company. Resulting, the Authorised Share Capital of the company has been increased from Rs. 40.00 Crores to Rs. 42.50 Crores. The members of the company at their 1/2024-25 has approved the matter related to Alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company. Resulting, the Authorised Share Capital of the company has been increased from Rs. 40.00 Crores to Rs. 42.50 Crores. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2025)