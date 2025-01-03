iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd EGM

79.71
(-0.64%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Commerl. Synbags CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Dec 202410 Jan 2025
We are pleased to submit a copy of Notice of 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday 10th January, 2025 at the 11.45 A.M. through VC or OAVM. Submission of Corrigendum for the 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 10th January, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we are pleased to submit the proceedings of 1/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Commercial Syn Bags Limited held on Friday 10th Day of January 2025 at 11.45 am and concluded at 12.41 pm through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OVAM) for which purpose the Registered office of the company situated at Commercial House, 3-4 Jaora Compound, M.Y.H. Road, Indore (M.P.) shall be deemed as the venue for the meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025) Submission of Voting Results of Remote E-voting and Venue Voting held for 1/2024-25 EOGM held on 10th January, 2025 alongwith the Scrutiniser Report Submission of Outcome 1/2024-25 EOGM held on 10/01/2025 as declared by the Chairman of the Meeting on the basis of Scrutiniser Report. Declaration of Results of Remote E-voting and E-voting at 1/2024-25 EOGM. The members of the company at their 1/2024-25 has approved the matter related to Alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company. Resulting, the Authorised Share Capital of the company has been increased from Rs. 40.00 Crores to Rs. 42.50 Crores. The members of the company at their 1/2024-25 has approved the matter related to Alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company. Resulting, the Authorised Share Capital of the company has been increased from Rs. 40.00 Crores to Rs. 42.50 Crores. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2025)

Commerl. Synbags: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Commercial Syn Bags Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.