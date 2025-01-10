To the Members of Commercial Syn Bags Limited.

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Commercial Syn Bags Limited (herein referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profits and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters are addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit I. Acquisition of shares in Smartlift Bulk Packaging Limited (registered in England) (See note 4 to the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: • Understanding the Companys process and procedures for recognition and measurement of financial instruments (equity shares) acquired. Capitalization of costs of acquisition which was completed during the year. • Evaluating the design, implementation and testing the operating effectiveness of Companys key internal related to the Companys process relating to the recognition and measurement of the financial instrument. We have decided this item as a key audit matter because of- i. substantial capital outlay, and ii. a substantial increase in borrowed funds • Read minutes of meetings to verify the approvals by the board of directors. iii. complexity in application of recognition and measurement principles • Assessing the methods used to value the financial instruments and ensuring ourselves of the consistency of accounting methods. • Performed necessary procedures to verify the accuracy of amounts disclosed in the financial statements (equity shares) for compliance with applicable Indian Accounting Standards and accounting principles generally accepted in India. • Assessing the adequacy of disclosures provided in the standalone financial statements in respect of its acquisition of financial instrument (equity shares). II. Revenues from operations have reduced from Rs 29147.45 lakhs to Rs. 28555.64 lakhs (Refer note 26 to the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: • Understanding the Companys processes and procedures for recognition ofrevenue The Company has made revenue of Rs 28555.64 lakhs during the year. • Evaluating the design, implementation and testing the operating effectiveness of Companys general IT controls, key manual and application controls over the Companys IT systems. They cover control over dispatches and recording ofrevenue. We have decided this item as a key audit matter because - i. Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and it is therefore susceptible to misstatement. ii. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cutoff can result in material misstatement of results for the year. • Inspecting on sample basis, key customer contracts, and assessing the companys policy for recognition of revenue with reference to the requirements of the applicable accounting standards. • Assessing the methods used to recognize and measure revenue and ensuring ourselves of the consistency of accounting methods. • Testing of cutoffs and performing analytical review procedures. • Checking completeness and accuracy of the data used by the Company for recognition and measurement of revenue • Assessing the adequacy of disclosures provided in the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance

conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements and Board of Directors responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the

preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has not realistic alternative to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the SAs will always detect material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decision of the users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the

audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable

that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the

effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of audit and

significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charge with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation preclude public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for certain matters in respect of audit trail as stated in paragraph 2(vi) below.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statements of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with relevant books of account,

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified

under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014,

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on April 1, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith in respect of audit trail are as stated in paragraph 1(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and auditors) Rules, 2014

g) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating

effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A".

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial

statements. (Refer Note 34 to the standalone financial statements.)

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund

by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 5 and 12 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall :

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf

of the company ("Ultimate beneficiary")

provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 5 and 12 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf

of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

or

provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused to us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) contain any material misstatement.

v. the dividend declared or paid during the year by the company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

a. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled to log any direct data changes for the accounting

software used for recording and maintaining payroll information and quantitative records of inventory.

b. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for

recording and maintaining master data does not provide the details of user who made the changes.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of

audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act.

4. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

For, Avinash Agrawal & Co. Chartered Accountants (FR No. 022666C)

(CA Avinash Agrawal) (Membership No. 410875) Proprietor UDIN: 24410875BKFPHS9201

Place : Indore Dated : 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF COMMERCIAL SYN BAGS LIMITED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

of our report to the members of Commercial Syn Bags Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to aforesaid financial statements under

Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Commercial Syn Bags Limited ("the Company") as of 31

March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. ("the Guidance Note")

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For, Avinash Agrawal & Co. Chartered Accountants (FR No. 022666C)

(CA Avinash Agrawal) (Membership No. 410875) Proprietor UDIN: 24410875BKFPHS9201

Place : Indore Dated : 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF COMMERCIAL SYN BAGS LIMITED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 4, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements section of our Report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details of property, plant and equipment (hereinafter referred to as PPE) except for sufficient description of the PPE to make identification possible and its situation in the current year. The register for property, plant and equipment is maintained in the spreadsheet file. The controls and security measures in the register for property, plant and equipment are such that once finalised, it can be altered without proper audit trail.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use asset) of Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreements with the books of account of the Company, except as disclosed in note 36(vii) of the financial statements.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided guarantee and security to other parties, granted unsecured loans to companies and limited liability partnership, made investments in companies and limited liability partnerships, in respect of which the requisite information is as below-

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans, stood guarantee and provided security to other entities during the year as follows

Particulars Loans Guarantee Security Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year ended 31st March 2024 - Subsidiaries 16.08 - - - others 3.15 1053.00 1053.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date- 31st March 2024 - Subsidiaries 961.37 1053.00 1053.00 - others 942.14 - -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantee provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans for which schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Therefore, sub-clauses (d) and (e) of clause (iii) are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

Particulars Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans - Repayable on demand - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment 1903.50 Total 1903.50 Percentage of loans/advances in the nature of loans to the total loans 99.20%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, t h e Company has not provided any security as specified under sections 185 and 186 of the act. In respect of the loans given, investments made and guarantee provided by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause

3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of the cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it and/or services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations provided to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, PF, ESI, income tax, Sales Tax, service tax, value added tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for: tax,value added tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for:

Name of the Statue Nature of Amount Due Period to whichthe amount relates Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Amount paid in dispute Forum where the dispute is pending M.P. VAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax Financial Year 20152016 1.70 Additional Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Indore Central Sales Tax, Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax Financial Year 20162017 3.04 1.24 Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Indore Central Sales Tax, Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax Financial Year 20172018 1.32 0.33 Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Indore CGST Act, 201 7 IGST Act, 2017 CGST and Penalty From Financial Year 20172018 to 2020-2021 182.18 18.21 Appeal order issued by Commissioner (Appeals), CGST & Central Excise, Indore. Appeal to be filed before GST Appellate Tribunal (yet to be setup)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions as income, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short term basis by the Company, which have been used for long term purposes. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the

Company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

Accordingly, clause 3(x)((a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during course of the audit.

(b) No report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4

as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of records of the company, the company did not receive any complaint from any whistle blower.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to

the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an

internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Accordingly,

clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause

3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of

India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to information and explanations provided to us during the course of our audit, the group does not have any

CIC. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to information and explanations given to us and on basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our report is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

For, Avinash Agrawal & Co. Chartered Accountants (FR No. 022666C)

(CA Avinash Agrawal) (Membership No. 410875) Proprietor UDIN: 24410875BKFPHS9201