iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd AGM

79.03
(4.74%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:24 PM

Commerl. Synbags CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20248 Sep 2024
Submission of 40th Annual Report along with the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) at 1:00 P.M. pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 01.00 p.m. and concluded at 01.20 p.m. Submission of the proceeding of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 1.00 p.m. and concluded at 1.20 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Approval of appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold the office for five consecutive years in place of existing retiring Auditor under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)

Commerl. Synbags: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Commercial Syn Bags Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.