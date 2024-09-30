Submission of 40th Annual Report along with the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) at 1:00 P.M. pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 01.00 p.m. and concluded at 01.20 p.m. Submission of the proceeding of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 1.00 p.m. and concluded at 1.20 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Approval of appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold the office for five consecutive years in place of existing retiring Auditor under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)