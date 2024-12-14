Board Meeting 14 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Commercial Syn Bags Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for raising funds by issue of warrants through all or any permissible modes or method including private placement preferential issue or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals and if applicable the approval of shareholders of the Company and to approve ancillary actions in this regard including determination of issue price if any

Commercial Syn Bags Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Quarter/Half yearly Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along statement of assets and liability and cash flow statement of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report on Quarterly Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 3. Other regular business items. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are pleased to submit the following: a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow for the Quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024. b) Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, and schedule III of the said regulations we would like to inform you that 3/2024-25 meeting of the Board of Directors is held on Saturday, 7th September, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at registered office of the company situated at Commercial House, 3-4, Jaora Compound, M.Y.H. Road, Indore-452001 (M.P.).

Commercial Syn Bags Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we are hereby informing that 02/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company . approval of the Quarterly Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results & Limited Review Report thereon, for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. we are pleased to submit the following Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024.in PDF Format. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 AM. and concluded at 02:45 PM. Due to some of the technical reasons the BSE site was not working on our computers, due to which we failed to file the outcome within the time-span of 30 minutes but it was not an intentional default and to comply the law we are hereby submitting the First quarter results FY 2024-25 along with the Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A(A) and in compliance of Regulation 47(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 regarding extract of Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the first Quarter ended as 30th June, 2024 was approved in 02/2024-25 meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company. We are pleased to submit the copy of the extract of the newspaper advertisement published on 15.08.2024 in Free Press Journal English and Choutha Sansar Hindi Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.08.2024)

Commercial Syn Bags Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow of the Company for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year-ended 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements including the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 Statement of Profits and Loss Accounts Cash flow Statement of change in Equity and notes thereon for the year ended 31st March 2024. Commercial Syn Bags Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow of the Company of the Company for the quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year-ended 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements including the Balance Sheet, as at 31st March, 2024, Statement of Profits and Loss Accounts, Cash flow, Statement of change in Equity and notes thereon for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

