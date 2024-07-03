Summary

Uflex Ltd, the flagship company of the Flex Group is an India-based flexible packaging Company. The Company is a leading Indian Multinational, engaged in the manufacture and sale of flexible packaging products & offers a complete flexible packaging solution to its customers across the globe. The flexible packaging business consists of multi-layer laminated rolls of plastics, paper, cloth or metal foils that are used separately or in combination for various packaging applications. It manufactures printing ink and adhesives. Uflex Ltd was incorporated in the year June 21st, 1988, with the name Flex Industries Ltd. In the year 1989, Flex Laminators and Flex Papers were merged with the company. In November 1994, the company launched the operation of first line for the production of BOPET films with the capacity of 20,000 TPA. In January 1996, they launched the operation of second line for the production of BOPET films with the capacity of 20,000 TPA and in June 1996, they launched the operation of the first line for production of BOPP films with the capacity of 20,000 TPA. In January 1997, they started the commercial production of Polyethylene Teraphthalate chips.In June 2001, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Uflex America, located in North Carolina, USA. In July 2002, they installed the first Metallizer with a capacity of 6000 TPA and in March 2003, they installed cast polypropylene film line for producing CPP films with a capacity of 6000 TPA. In Oct

