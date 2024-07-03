SectorPackaging
Open₹535.85
Prev. Close₹532.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹400.44
Day's High₹535.85
Day's Low₹510
52 Week's High₹859.8
52 Week's Low₹375
Book Value₹433.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,708.78
P/E22.55
EPS23.63
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.21
72.21
72.21
72.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,971.42
2,830.93
2,609.95
2,404.14
Net Worth
3,043.63
2,903.14
2,682.16
2,476.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,635.06
4,069.71
3,873.74
3,887.48
yoy growth (%)
13.89
5.05
-0.35
2.26
Raw materials
-2,708
-2,410.89
-2,373.04
-2,110.51
As % of sales
58.42
59.23
61.25
54.29
Employee costs
-459.17
-461.93
-390.43
-351.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
354.09
182.16
110.64
203.95
Depreciation
-259.64
-261.36
-221.28
-187.67
Tax paid
-123.65
-38.89
-9.72
-10.4
Working capital
268.78
32.86
102.02
151.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.89
5.05
-0.35
2.26
Op profit growth
39.7
16.08
-6.79
4.28
EBIT growth
42.61
39.31
-21.02
-6.14
Net profit growth
60.84
41.95
-47.85
-4.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,188.63
14,457.92
12,956.4
8,674.51
7,269.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,188.63
14,457.92
12,956.4
8,674.51
7,269.56
Other Operating Income
175
204.59
170.74
214.39
135.28
Other Income
146.15
121.98
109.65
25.96
26.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Paresh Nath Sharma
Independent Director
Sujit Kumar Varma
Independent Director
Ghyanendra Nath Bajpai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritesh Chaudhry
Independent Director
Rashmi Verma
Whole Time Director
Jeevaraj Gopal Pilla
Reports by Uflex Ltd
Summary
Uflex Ltd, the flagship company of the Flex Group is an India-based flexible packaging Company. The Company is a leading Indian Multinational, engaged in the manufacture and sale of flexible packaging products & offers a complete flexible packaging solution to its customers across the globe. The flexible packaging business consists of multi-layer laminated rolls of plastics, paper, cloth or metal foils that are used separately or in combination for various packaging applications. It manufactures printing ink and adhesives. Uflex Ltd was incorporated in the year June 21st, 1988, with the name Flex Industries Ltd. In the year 1989, Flex Laminators and Flex Papers were merged with the company. In November 1994, the company launched the operation of first line for the production of BOPET films with the capacity of 20,000 TPA. In January 1996, they launched the operation of second line for the production of BOPET films with the capacity of 20,000 TPA and in June 1996, they launched the operation of the first line for production of BOPP films with the capacity of 20,000 TPA. In January 1997, they started the commercial production of Polyethylene Teraphthalate chips.In June 2001, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Uflex America, located in North Carolina, USA. In July 2002, they installed the first Metallizer with a capacity of 6000 TPA and in March 2003, they installed cast polypropylene film line for producing CPP films with a capacity of 6000 TPA. In Oct
The Uflex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹513.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uflex Ltd is ₹3708.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uflex Ltd is 22.55 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uflex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uflex Ltd is ₹375 and ₹859.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uflex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.81%, 3 Years at 0.81%, 1 Year at 9.43%, 6 Month at -5.71%, 3 Month at -23.13% and 1 Month at -5.81%.
