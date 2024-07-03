iifl-logo-icon 1
Uflex Ltd Share Price

513.6
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open535.85
  • Day's High535.85
  • 52 Wk High859.8
  • Prev. Close532.2
  • Day's Low510
  • 52 Wk Low 375
  • Turnover (lac)400.44
  • P/E22.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value433.34
  • EPS23.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,708.78
  • Div. Yield0.19
No Records Found

Uflex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

535.85

Prev. Close

532.2

Turnover(Lac.)

400.44

Day's High

535.85

Day's Low

510

52 Week's High

859.8

52 Week's Low

375

Book Value

433.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,708.78

P/E

22.55

EPS

23.63

Divi. Yield

0.19

Uflex Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

Uflex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Uflex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.57%

Non-Promoter- 8.21%

Institutions: 8.21%

Non-Institutions: 47.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uflex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

72.21

72.21

72.21

72.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,971.42

2,830.93

2,609.95

2,404.14

Net Worth

3,043.63

2,903.14

2,682.16

2,476.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,635.06

4,069.71

3,873.74

3,887.48

yoy growth (%)

13.89

5.05

-0.35

2.26

Raw materials

-2,708

-2,410.89

-2,373.04

-2,110.51

As % of sales

58.42

59.23

61.25

54.29

Employee costs

-459.17

-461.93

-390.43

-351.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

354.09

182.16

110.64

203.95

Depreciation

-259.64

-261.36

-221.28

-187.67

Tax paid

-123.65

-38.89

-9.72

-10.4

Working capital

268.78

32.86

102.02

151.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.89

5.05

-0.35

2.26

Op profit growth

39.7

16.08

-6.79

4.28

EBIT growth

42.61

39.31

-21.02

-6.14

Net profit growth

60.84

41.95

-47.85

-4.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13,188.63

14,457.92

12,956.4

8,674.51

7,269.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,188.63

14,457.92

12,956.4

8,674.51

7,269.56

Other Operating Income

175

204.59

170.74

214.39

135.28

Other Income

146.15

121.98

109.65

25.96

26.78

Uflex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uflex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Paresh Nath Sharma

Independent Director

Sujit Kumar Varma

Independent Director

Ghyanendra Nath Bajpai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritesh Chaudhry

Independent Director

Rashmi Verma

Whole Time Director

Jeevaraj Gopal Pilla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uflex Ltd

Summary

Uflex Ltd, the flagship company of the Flex Group is an India-based flexible packaging Company. The Company is a leading Indian Multinational, engaged in the manufacture and sale of flexible packaging products & offers a complete flexible packaging solution to its customers across the globe. The flexible packaging business consists of multi-layer laminated rolls of plastics, paper, cloth or metal foils that are used separately or in combination for various packaging applications. It manufactures printing ink and adhesives. Uflex Ltd was incorporated in the year June 21st, 1988, with the name Flex Industries Ltd. In the year 1989, Flex Laminators and Flex Papers were merged with the company. In November 1994, the company launched the operation of first line for the production of BOPET films with the capacity of 20,000 TPA. In January 1996, they launched the operation of second line for the production of BOPET films with the capacity of 20,000 TPA and in June 1996, they launched the operation of the first line for production of BOPP films with the capacity of 20,000 TPA. In January 1997, they started the commercial production of Polyethylene Teraphthalate chips.In June 2001, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Uflex America, located in North Carolina, USA. In July 2002, they installed the first Metallizer with a capacity of 6000 TPA and in March 2003, they installed cast polypropylene film line for producing CPP films with a capacity of 6000 TPA. In Oct
Company FAQs

What is the Uflex Ltd share price today?

The Uflex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹513.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uflex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uflex Ltd is ₹3708.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uflex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uflex Ltd is 22.55 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uflex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uflex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uflex Ltd is ₹375 and ₹859.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uflex Ltd?

Uflex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.81%, 3 Years at 0.81%, 1 Year at 9.43%, 6 Month at -5.71%, 3 Month at -23.13% and 1 Month at -5.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uflex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uflex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.58 %
Institutions - 8.22 %
Public - 47.21 %

