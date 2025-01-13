Uflex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.21
72.21
72.21
72.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,971.42
2,830.93
2,609.95
2,404.14
Net Worth
3,043.63
2,903.14
2,682.16
2,476.35
Minority Interest
Debt
3,085.22
2,482.07
1,751.7
1,289.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
91.25
80.76
116.76
118.69
Total Liabilities
6,220.1
5,465.97
4,550.62
3,884.49
Fixed Assets
3,287.78
3,010.63
2,503
2,048.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
442.3
450.62
466.28
463.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
36.15
0
Networking Capital
2,059.53
1,763.78
1,380.85
1,172.16
Inventories
751.18
847.7
712.11
512.43
Inventory Days
40.35
Sundry Debtors
2,144.26
2,052.96
1,694.45
1,338.5
Debtor Days
105.4
Other Current Assets
428.36
361.59
347.61
356.47
Sundry Creditors
-933.3
-1,171.94
-1,132.92
-808.43
Creditor Days
63.66
Other Current Liabilities
-330.97
-326.53
-240.4
-226.81
Cash
430.51
240.95
164.35
200.62
Total Assets
6,220.12
5,465.98
4,550.63
3,884.5
