Uflex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

513.6
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Uflex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

354.09

182.16

110.64

203.95

Depreciation

-259.64

-261.36

-221.28

-187.67

Tax paid

-123.65

-38.89

-9.72

-10.4

Working capital

268.78

32.86

102.02

151.57

Other operating items

Operating

239.57

-85.23

-18.34

157.44

Capital expenditure

154.54

501.94

539.21

355.29

Free cash flow

394.11

416.7

520.86

512.73

Equity raised

4,361.08

4,089.94

3,928.89

3,596.6

Investing

1.27

46.98

7.68

-30.26

Financing

512.66

278.51

698.04

566.21

Dividends paid

0

0

14.41

25.27

Net in cash

5,269.14

4,832.13

5,169.89

4,670.55

