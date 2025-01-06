Uflex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
354.09
182.16
110.64
203.95
Depreciation
-259.64
-261.36
-221.28
-187.67
Tax paid
-123.65
-38.89
-9.72
-10.4
Working capital
268.78
32.86
102.02
151.57
Other operating items
Operating
239.57
-85.23
-18.34
157.44
Capital expenditure
154.54
501.94
539.21
355.29
Free cash flow
394.11
416.7
520.86
512.73
Equity raised
4,361.08
4,089.94
3,928.89
3,596.6
Investing
1.27
46.98
7.68
-30.26
Financing
512.66
278.51
698.04
566.21
Dividends paid
0
0
14.41
25.27
Net in cash
5,269.14
4,832.13
5,169.89
4,670.55
