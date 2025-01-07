Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,635.06
4,069.71
3,873.74
3,887.48
yoy growth (%)
13.89
5.05
-0.35
2.26
Raw materials
-2,708
-2,410.89
-2,373.04
-2,110.51
As % of sales
58.42
59.23
61.25
54.29
Employee costs
-459.17
-461.93
-390.43
-351.38
As % of sales
9.9
11.35
10.07
9.03
Other costs
-722.2
-663.11
-650.47
-932.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.58
16.29
16.79
23.98
Operating profit
745.68
533.77
459.79
493.3
OPM
16.08
13.11
11.86
12.68
Depreciation
-259.64
-261.36
-221.28
-187.67
Interest expense
-152.28
-172.89
-144.21
-118.77
Other income
20.34
82.64
16.35
17.1
Profit before tax
354.09
182.16
110.64
203.95
Taxes
-123.65
-38.89
-9.72
-10.4
Tax rate
-34.92
-21.35
-8.79
-5.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
230.44
143.26
100.92
193.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
230.44
143.26
100.92
193.54
yoy growth (%)
60.84
41.95
-47.85
-4.02
NPM
4.97
3.52
2.6
4.97
