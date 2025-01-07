iifl-logo-icon 1
Uflex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,635.06

4,069.71

3,873.74

3,887.48

yoy growth (%)

13.89

5.05

-0.35

2.26

Raw materials

-2,708

-2,410.89

-2,373.04

-2,110.51

As % of sales

58.42

59.23

61.25

54.29

Employee costs

-459.17

-461.93

-390.43

-351.38

As % of sales

9.9

11.35

10.07

9.03

Other costs

-722.2

-663.11

-650.47

-932.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.58

16.29

16.79

23.98

Operating profit

745.68

533.77

459.79

493.3

OPM

16.08

13.11

11.86

12.68

Depreciation

-259.64

-261.36

-221.28

-187.67

Interest expense

-152.28

-172.89

-144.21

-118.77

Other income

20.34

82.64

16.35

17.1

Profit before tax

354.09

182.16

110.64

203.95

Taxes

-123.65

-38.89

-9.72

-10.4

Tax rate

-34.92

-21.35

-8.79

-5.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

230.44

143.26

100.92

193.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

230.44

143.26

100.92

193.54

yoy growth (%)

60.84

41.95

-47.85

-4.02

NPM

4.97

3.52

2.6

4.97

