Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

UFLEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Six Months ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

UFLEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

UFLEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend the payment of dividend if any subject to the approval of Members of the Company. The dividend if so recommended by the Board and approved by the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company will be payable on or after the date of Annual General Meeting. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) and Auditors Report on the Quarterly & Year to date Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024