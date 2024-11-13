iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uflex Ltd Board Meeting

493.55
(1.53%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:54 PM

Uflex CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
UFLEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Six Months ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
UFLEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
UFLEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend the payment of dividend if any subject to the approval of Members of the Company. The dividend if so recommended by the Board and approved by the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company will be payable on or after the date of Annual General Meeting. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) and Auditors Report on the Quarterly & Year to date Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
UFLEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

Uflex: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uflex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.