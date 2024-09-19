|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|AGM 19/09/2024 Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting (Meeting) held on 19th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024) 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company held on 19th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Voting Results of 35th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.