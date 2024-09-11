iifl-logo-icon 1
SPP Polymer Ltd Share Price

33.5
(-0.30%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open33.6
  • Day's High33.6
  • 52 Wk High63
  • Prev. Close33.6
  • Day's Low33.5
  • 52 Wk Low 31.35
  • Turnover (lac)1.34
  • P/E51.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SPP Polymer Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

33.6

Prev. Close

33.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1.34

Day's High

33.6

Day's Low

33.5

52 Week's High

63

52 Week's Low

31.35

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.56

P/E

51.54

EPS

0.65

Divi. Yield

0

SPP Polymer Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

SPP Polymer Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SPP Polymer Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:55 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.72%

Institutions: 0.72%

Non-Institutions: 29.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SPP Polymer Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.24

2.81

2.75

2.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.09

21.53

16.97

11.79

Net Worth

25.33

24.34

19.72

13.95

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

SPP Polymer Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SPP Polymer Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Dipak Goyal

Whole Time Director

Liladhar Mundhara

Whole Time Director

Mahavir Bahety

Independent Director

Rakesh Kothari

Independent Director

Pooja Garg

Independent Director

Rinku Gulgulia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chetna Shoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SPP Polymer Ltd

Summary

SPP Polymer Ltd was originally incorporated dated August 17, 2004 as S.P.P. Food Products Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 27, 2004, issued by the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi & Haryana. The name of Company was changed to SPP Polymer Private Limited dated May 12, 2023. Thereafter, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to SPP Polymer Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 20, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified engaged in manufacturing of HDPE/PP woven fabric & bags, Non-woven fabrics & bags and PP Multifilament yarn. The Company offer packaging solutions to Business to Business (B2B) manufacturers catering to different industries such as cements, chemicals, food grains, sugars, polymers, agriculture, and others for the packaging of goods in big quantities. It has manufacturing plant at Pantnagar, in Uttarkhand. It has installed capacity of HDPE/PP Woven Fabric and bags 9125 MT and NonWoven Fabric 3600 MT. Apart from this, it provide customized solutions as per the specifications detailed by clients. The Company is also ISO 45001: 2018 and SA 8000:2014 certified occupational health & safety management system and environment management system.Secondly, the leno fabrics are used for packing of vegetables, fruits etc. These fabrics are light in weight and ideally suited fo
Company FAQs

What is the SPP Polymer Ltd share price today?

The SPP Polymer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of SPP Polymer Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SPP Polymer Ltd is ₹51.56 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SPP Polymer Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SPP Polymer Ltd is 51.54 and 1.04 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SPP Polymer Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SPP Polymer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SPP Polymer Ltd is ₹31.35 and ₹63 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SPP Polymer Ltd?

SPP Polymer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -44.03%, 3 Month at -26.05% and 1 Month at -9.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SPP Polymer Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SPP Polymer Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.08 %
Institutions - 0.69 %
Public - 32.23 %

Information
Financials
Results
News
Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

