SectorPackaging
Open₹33.6
Prev. Close₹33.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.34
Day's High₹33.6
Day's Low₹33.5
52 Week's High₹63
52 Week's Low₹31.35
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.56
P/E51.54
EPS0.65
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.24
2.81
2.75
2.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.09
21.53
16.97
11.79
Net Worth
25.33
24.34
19.72
13.95
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Dipak Goyal
Whole Time Director
Liladhar Mundhara
Whole Time Director
Mahavir Bahety
Independent Director
Rakesh Kothari
Independent Director
Pooja Garg
Independent Director
Rinku Gulgulia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chetna Shoor
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SPP Polymer Ltd
Summary
SPP Polymer Ltd was originally incorporated dated August 17, 2004 as S.P.P. Food Products Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 27, 2004, issued by the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi & Haryana. The name of Company was changed to SPP Polymer Private Limited dated May 12, 2023. Thereafter, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to SPP Polymer Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 20, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified engaged in manufacturing of HDPE/PP woven fabric & bags, Non-woven fabrics & bags and PP Multifilament yarn. The Company offer packaging solutions to Business to Business (B2B) manufacturers catering to different industries such as cements, chemicals, food grains, sugars, polymers, agriculture, and others for the packaging of goods in big quantities. It has manufacturing plant at Pantnagar, in Uttarkhand. It has installed capacity of HDPE/PP Woven Fabric and bags 9125 MT and NonWoven Fabric 3600 MT. Apart from this, it provide customized solutions as per the specifications detailed by clients. The Company is also ISO 45001: 2018 and SA 8000:2014 certified occupational health & safety management system and environment management system.Secondly, the leno fabrics are used for packing of vegetables, fruits etc. These fabrics are light in weight and ideally suited fo
Read More
The SPP Polymer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SPP Polymer Ltd is ₹51.56 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SPP Polymer Ltd is 51.54 and 1.04 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SPP Polymer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SPP Polymer Ltd is ₹31.35 and ₹63 as of 02 Jan ‘25
SPP Polymer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -44.03%, 3 Month at -26.05% and 1 Month at -9.70%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.