SPP Polymer Ltd Summary

SPP Polymer Ltd was originally incorporated dated August 17, 2004 as S.P.P. Food Products Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 27, 2004, issued by the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi & Haryana. The name of Company was changed to SPP Polymer Private Limited dated May 12, 2023. Thereafter, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to SPP Polymer Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 20, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified engaged in manufacturing of HDPE/PP woven fabric & bags, Non-woven fabrics & bags and PP Multifilament yarn. The Company offer packaging solutions to Business to Business (B2B) manufacturers catering to different industries such as cements, chemicals, food grains, sugars, polymers, agriculture, and others for the packaging of goods in big quantities. It has manufacturing plant at Pantnagar, in Uttarkhand. It has installed capacity of HDPE/PP Woven Fabric and bags 9125 MT and NonWoven Fabric 3600 MT. Apart from this, it provide customized solutions as per the specifications detailed by clients. The Company is also ISO 45001: 2018 and SA 8000:2014 certified occupational health & safety management system and environment management system.Secondly, the leno fabrics are used for packing of vegetables, fruits etc. These fabrics are light in weight and ideally suited for packaging corrugated or wooden boxes, cloth bales, machinery, and many other finished goods for complete protection. They are used in making of bags, sacks, packing for Textiles, Upholstery, Carpets, Making Tarpaulin Covers, and Open-Air Storage. The fabric is available in laminated and unlaminated form through in-house lamination facility. HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) and PP (Polypropylene) woven fabrics are versatile materials that find applications in various industries. These woven fabrics are made by weaving together plastic strips/ yarns, resulting in a strong and durable fabric with excellent tear resistance and tensile strength. The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 42,00,000 fresh issue equity shares.