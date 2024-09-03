Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹71.29
Prev. Close₹70.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.53
Day's High₹71.29
Day's Low₹70.1
52 Week's High₹99.22
52 Week's Low₹69.1
Book Value₹31.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)574.34
P/E33.66
EPS2.1
Divi. Yield0
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading's IPO attracted an enormous reaction from investors, resulting in an aggregate subscription of 124 times at closing.Read More
The company will use net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment of debts, investing in subsidiary and for other working capital requirements.Read More
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1.47 Crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 56.90 lakh equity shares by promoter Binod Kumar Agarwal.Read More
According to BSE data, Shree Tirupati Balajee has received bidding for 88,30,70,280 shares against the company's offer of 1,43,08,000 shares.Read More
The IPO aims to raise ₹169.65 Crore through a fresh issue of 14,750,000 shares and an offer for sale of 5,690,000 shares, each with a face value of ₹10.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.82
1.16
1.15
1.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.98
72.26
65.35
59.4
Net Worth
123.8
73.42
66.5
60.55
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
539.66
475.43
444.18
343.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
539.66
475.43
444.18
343.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.16
2.7
9.61
4.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Binod Kumar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra
Executive Director
Anubha Mishra
Independent Director
Palash Jain
Independent Director
Amit Bajaj
Independent Director
Ruchi Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rishika Singhai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd
Summary
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited was originally incorporated as Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Private Limited at Pithampur, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh as a private limited company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to certificate of incorporation dated October 23, 2001. Upon the conversion of the Company into a public limited company, pursuant to the approval accorded by the Shareholders at their extra-ordinary general meeting held on November 20, 2023, the name of the Company was changed to Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name upon conversion to public limited company was issued to the Company by the RoC on November 21, 2023.The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Jumbo Bag types, including Type D bags (static dissipative), Type C bags (conductive), UN Certified bags for hazardous goods transportation, food-grade and superior category bags, form-stable bags, sift- proof bags, multilayer liner bags, hard-walled/self-standing bags, anti-rodent bags, flame-retardant bags, drum bags, thermal insulated bags, patented Aeropolymesh bags, and asbestos bags. The Company also produces container liner bags, bags made from recycled PP (Post Industrial Recyclate), specialized PP woven bags, and BOPP printed small bags, catering to a diverse range of customer needs. Flexible Intermedi
Read More
The Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd is ₹574.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd is 33.66 and 2.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd is ₹69.1 and ₹99.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -25.49%, 3 Month at -10.19% and 1 Month at -12.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.