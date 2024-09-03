iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd Share Price

70.41
(-0.30%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:33 PM

  • Open71.29
  • Day's High71.29
  • 52 Wk High99.22
  • Prev. Close70.62
  • Day's Low70.1
  • 52 Wk Low 69.1
  • Turnover (lac)79.53
  • P/E33.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.17
  • EPS2.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)574.34
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

71.29

Prev. Close

70.62

Turnover(Lac.)

79.53

Day's High

71.29

Day's Low

70.1

52 Week's High

99.22

52 Week's Low

69.1

Book Value

31.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

574.34

P/E

33.66

EPS

2.1

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shree Tirupati Balajee shares close at a 13.8% premium

Shree Tirupati Balajee shares close at a 13.8% premium

12 Sep 2024|03:41 PM

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading's IPO attracted an enormous reaction from investors, resulting in an aggregate subscription of 124 times at closing.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading listed at 12% premium

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading listed at 12% premium

12 Sep 2024|09:54 AM

The company will use net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment of debts, investing in subsidiary and for other working capital requirements.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO Allotment Set for Today

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO Allotment Set for Today

10 Sep 2024|09:30 AM

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1.47 Crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 56.90 lakh equity shares by promoter Binod Kumar Agarwal.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO subscribed 61.72 times

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO subscribed 61.72 times

9 Sep 2024|02:30 PM

According to BSE data, Shree Tirupati Balajee has received bidding for 88,30,70,280 shares against the company's offer of 1,43,08,000 shares.

Shree Tirupati Balajee's IPO Closes Today

Shree Tirupati Balajee's IPO Closes Today

9 Sep 2024|01:54 PM

The IPO aims to raise ₹169.65 Crore through a fresh issue of 14,750,000 shares and an offer for sale of 5,690,000 shares, each with a face value of ₹10.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:53 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.42%

Non-Promoter- 12.52%

Institutions: 12.52%

Non-Institutions: 22.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.82

1.16

1.15

1.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.98

72.26

65.35

59.4

Net Worth

123.8

73.42

66.5

60.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

539.66

475.43

444.18

343.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

539.66

475.43

444.18

343.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.16

2.7

9.61

4.31

View Annually Results

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Binod Kumar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra

Executive Director

Anubha Mishra

Independent Director

Palash Jain

Independent Director

Amit Bajaj

Independent Director

Ruchi Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rishika Singhai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd

Summary

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited was originally incorporated as Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Private Limited at Pithampur, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh as a private limited company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to certificate of incorporation dated October 23, 2001. Upon the conversion of the Company into a public limited company, pursuant to the approval accorded by the Shareholders at their extra-ordinary general meeting held on November 20, 2023, the name of the Company was changed to Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name upon conversion to public limited company was issued to the Company by the RoC on November 21, 2023.The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Jumbo Bag types, including Type D bags (static dissipative), Type C bags (conductive), UN Certified bags for hazardous goods transportation, food-grade and superior category bags, form-stable bags, sift- proof bags, multilayer liner bags, hard-walled/self-standing bags, anti-rodent bags, flame-retardant bags, drum bags, thermal insulated bags, patented Aeropolymesh bags, and asbestos bags. The Company also produces container liner bags, bags made from recycled PP (Post Industrial Recyclate), specialized PP woven bags, and BOPP printed small bags, catering to a diverse range of customer needs. Flexible Intermedi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd share price today?

The Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd is ₹574.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd is 33.66 and 2.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd is ₹69.1 and ₹99.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd?

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -25.49%, 3 Month at -10.19% and 1 Month at -12.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.42 %
Institutions - 7.64 %
Public - 26.94 %

