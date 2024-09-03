Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd Summary

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited was originally incorporated as Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Private Limited at Pithampur, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh as a private limited company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to certificate of incorporation dated October 23, 2001. Upon the conversion of the Company into a public limited company, pursuant to the approval accorded by the Shareholders at their extra-ordinary general meeting held on November 20, 2023, the name of the Company was changed to Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name upon conversion to public limited company was issued to the Company by the RoC on November 21, 2023.The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) Jumbo Bag types, including Type D bags (static dissipative), Type C bags (conductive), UN Certified bags for hazardous goods transportation, food-grade and superior category bags, form-stable bags, sift- proof bags, multilayer liner bags, hard-walled/self-standing bags, anti-rodent bags, flame-retardant bags, drum bags, thermal insulated bags, patented Aeropolymesh bags, and asbestos bags. The Company also produces container liner bags, bags made from recycled PP (Post Industrial Recyclate), specialized PP woven bags, and BOPP printed small bags, catering to a diverse range of customer needs. Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC) produced by The Company is designed to handle loads ranging from 500 kg to 2,500 kg. These bags play a crucial role in various industries, including construction, agriculture, industrial products, chemicals,fertilizers, cement, mining, animal feed, processed food and more.The company has two business divisions (i) Domestic sales; and (ii) Exports. The company also has a presence in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand states for our domestic market based on sales made in current financial year as well as FY 2023 respectively. The company is a major exporter of FIBC and woven products from India. Our Company exports its products to over 38 countries across six continents, with major export destinations including Australia, New Zealand, the USA, Canada, Chile, Sweden, France, the UK, Germany, Spain, Malaysia, and Singapore.