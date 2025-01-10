To

The Members of SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE AGRO TRADING COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE AGRO TRADING COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED ("the

Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and-the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are not applicable to the Company as it is an unlisted company.

Emphasis of Matter : Nil

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy ano completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individual!}7 or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such control

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonable! u s of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including am significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonabh be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From tne matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine ti >se matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determ ini. that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued bv the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2020, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept b\ the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with lire accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualilied as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(.f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 33 to the standalone financi l! statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract f v which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There are no amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

d. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sou i ces or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), include g foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on belie 1: of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the ike on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, oth than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

e. No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

(i) a. (A) The proper records showing full particulars including quantitative derails

and situation of the Property, Plant & Equipment are being maintained b. La - company;

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b. All Property Plant & Equipment have been physically verifieci by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. As per information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis oJ our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immo\ able properties are held in the name of the Company.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory of the company has been physically verified by the

management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No discrepancy of 10% or more in th aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. The company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account other than those as set out below:

Particulars Quarter Ended Amount Disclosed as per Stock Statement Amount Disclosed as per Books of Accounts Reason for Difference Inventory of Raw Material, WIP and Finished Goods March 2023 12049.49 12468.19 The value of inventory is taken on provisional basis at the time of submission of statement to bank whereas it is valued as per companys accounting policy for financial statement.

(iii) The Company has made investments and provide guarantees in companie s but not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any o her parties, during the year hence clause (a), (c), (d), (e), (f) are Not applicable, m respect of which:

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information & explanations given to us, the company has not accepted deposits as per directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of Companies Act and Rules framed there under.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, we are of the opinion that the cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(l)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed statutory dues payable for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable as at 31st March, 2023.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of duty of customs and cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except following:-

Nature of Statute Nature of the dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Forum where the dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Regular assessment A.Y. 2015-2016 31.50 Appellate Authority/ Add 1 CCT/APP/DC/DC Indore Zone-1 Income Tax Regular assessment A.Y.2014-15 10.83 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Indore Income Tax Demand After Assessment A.Y.2017-18 13.32 Commissioner Of Income Tax (Appeal) Income Tax Demand After Assessment A.Y. 2014-15 6.18 1 Commissioner Of Income Tax (Appeal) VAT VAT & Penalty (Andhra Pradesh) F.Y. 2014-15 19.28 AP Vat Appellate Tribunal. Visakhapatnam Commercial Tax Commercial Tax :r. i.. == F.Y. 2015-16 0.28 Commercial Tax Appellate, Visakhapatnam

(viii) According to the information and explanations given by the management no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrenderee or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the company, examined by us and the information & explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks or debenture holders during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way or term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give! be the management, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilizeo I r long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entitv or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries , associate joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given b the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on t!i ¦ pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offe. or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private place in t of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(x) (a) According to the records of the company, examined by us and the information & explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Com pan or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our am.i

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us bv the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received bv the compai. >.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements i.s required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xvi) The company is having an internal audit system according to its size and not • c of its business activities, the reports of the internal auditors has been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the explanation and information given to us, the Companv is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities withoi a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as pci tin- Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,

(c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a C ore Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Resen • Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been a resignation of previous statutory auditor of the company during the year. There is no issues, objections or concerns raised by outgoing auditor.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board > Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of tin- evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention w ic causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date ol the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that inreporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neitlu. r give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due with period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged b\ the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with the second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the said act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) This report pertains to standalone financial statements. Hence reporting unctt Clause 3(xxi) of the of the aforesaid order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE AGRO TRADING COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE AGRO TRADING COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED ("the

Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, tire accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as requireci under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable U an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirement and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. Tire procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accuratelv and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company arc- being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.