Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd Management Discussions

Our Restated Consolidated Financial Information for the six months period ended September 30, 2023 and Fiscal 2023, 2022, 2021 has been prepared under Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS"), the Companies Act and the SEBI Regulations.

Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward- looking statements.

Our financial year ends on March 31, therefore, all references to a particular Fiscal are to the 12-month period ended March 31 of that year. We have, in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, included various operational performance indicators, some of which may not be derived from our Restated Consolidated Financial Statements and may not have been subjected to an audit or review by our Statutory Auditors. The manner in which such operational performance indicators are calculated and presented, and the assumptions and estimates used in such calculation, may vary from that used by other in same business as of our Company in India and other jurisdictions.

OVERVIEW

We are engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs)

i.e. large flexible bags and other industrial packaging products such as woven sacks, woven fabric and narrow fabric, tapes in the Indian domestic market and overseas. We offer customised products and cater to the bulk packaging solutions of our clients from diverse industries like chemicals, agrochemicals, food mining, waste disposal industry, agriculture industry, lubricants and edible oil by supplying them our FIBC products for transportation purposes and their packaging requirement. We provide a labor-saving alternative for packaging and transportation, making loading and unloading of vessels, containers, or trucks more efficient.

FIBCs produced by our Company are designed to handle loads ranging from 500 kg to 2,500 kg. We trust that maintaining a variety of products in our business provides us with an opportunity to cater to diverse needs of different customer segment. Our products depend on the customers expectations and choice or demand of the customer as we manufacture products as per the customers specifications and needs. Our products undergo quality check at various levels of production to ensure that any quality defects or product errors are rectified on real time basis. Further, they undergo stringent quality tests to meet industry standards before they are delivered to our clients. Moreover, various strength tests like tensile testing, UV testing for weather ability, surface Resistibility test in Type C, Rig testing for performance of FIBC Bags and Drop testing are also performed. These tests ensure that our products meet the industry standards required by our clients for safety, durability, and environment.

We have established our services over more than 20 (twenty) years and operate out of five (5) manufacturing units. We operate and manage our business through our subsidiaries viz. Honourable Packaging Private Limited (HPPL), Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited (STBFL) and Jagannath Plastics Private Limited (JPPL) as well. Our Company is is run by a professional management team and led by our Promoter, and Managing Director, Mr. Binod Kumar Agarwal, a qualified Chemical Engineer who with his experience of over three and half decades, has guided our Company to its current market position in the packaging industry. For further details on our Directors, Key Management Personnel and Senior Management, see "Our Management" on page 194.

We commenced our production of specialized PP woven bags/Fabric/Belt/Tape with installed production capacity of 1440 MT (PA) from Unit I in year 2002 and enhanced our capacity to 20,000 MT (PA) in 2012. In 2006, our Company diversified into the production and export of FIBC. Further, our Company commenced business through Unit II in year 2010 with 10,000 Sq. meters area and commence production in the year 2014 with 4000 MT (PA) to 8,000 MT (PA) in 2022 for unit II. We also commenced our operations in unit III in year 2010 with 6,000 MT (PA) Production Capacity in Special Economic Zone in Phase 2, Pithampura, Indore. Business at unit IV and unit V commenced in year 2011 with production capacity of 720 MT (PA) and 1632 MT (PA) respectively. For details of our manufacturing capacity and capacity utilisation of our manufacturing facilities in the last three Fiscals and for the period ended September 30, 2023, see "Capacity and Capacity Utilization" on page 168.

One of our facilities is equipped with HEPA filters, controlled air conditioning, metal detector, automatic bag cleaning machines and others for manufacturing bags suitable for human and animal food packaging. Our manufacturing facilities also boast an in-house testing laboratory, ensuring that our products meet international quality standards. Our manufacturing units have obtained ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 22000:2018 and believes in qualitative manufacturing. We have our in-house research and development activities and have employed people exclusively for providing customer solution for their needs and customization requirement. With a strong Research and Development team, our Company holds one granted patent and has two pending patents, demonstrating our commitment to innovation (Source: Care Edge Report).

Our key performance indicators for the six-month period ended September 30, 2023 and for the last three Fiscals are as follows:

(? in lakhs, except for percentage)

Particulars For six-month period ended September 30, 2023 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Revenue from operations 20,076.70 47,543.33 44,418.05 34,375.94 Total Income 20,576.36 47,813.65 45,378.77 34,806.59 EBITDA(1) 3,805.55 5,074.72 4,051.35 3,344.67 EBITDA margin (%)(2) 18.49% 10.61% 8.93% 9.61% PAT(3) 2,025.14 2072.09 1368.94 1,202.87 PAT Margin (%)(4) 9.84% 4.33% 3.02% 3.46% Net Debt(5) 22,086.49 21,442.26 22,914.70 18,249.58 Total Equity(6) 14,772.27 11,023.94 9,224.55 8,159.86 ROE (%)(7) 13.71% 18.80% 14.84% 14.74% ROCE (%)(8) 9.39% 13.39% 10.02% 10.03% EPS (Basic & Diluted)(9) 3.40 3.51 2.32 2.04

EBITDA = Profit before tax + depreciation & amortization expense + finance cost. EBITDA Margin = EBITDA/ Total income. PAT = Profit before tax – current tax – deferred tax. PAT Margin = PAT/ Total income. Net debt = Non-current borrowing + current borrowing - Cash and cash equivalent, Bank balance, and Investment in Mutual Funds. Total Equity = Equity share capital + Other equity. ROE = Net profit after tax /Total equity. ROCE = Profit before tax and finance cost / Capital employed* *Capital employed = Total Equity +Non-current borrowing + Current Borrowing + Deferred Tax Liabilities – Intangible Assets. EPS = Net Profit after tax, as restated, attributable to equity shareholders divided by weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the year/ period.

Revenue from operations is the revenue generated by us and is comprised of the sale of products and other operating income, as set out in the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements. For further details, see "Restated Consolidated Financial Statements - Note 23: Revenue from operations" on page no 276.

Total income comprised of revenue from operations and other income, as set out in the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements. For further details, see "Restated Consolidated Financial Statements - Note 23: Revenue from operations and Note 24: Other income"on page no 276 and 277 respectively.

Our revenues from operations across product verticals for period ended September 30, 2023 and Fiscals 2023, 2022 and 2021, are as follows:

(? in lakhs, except for percentages)

Products Period ended September 30, 2023 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Amount % of Revenue from Operations Amount % of Revenue from Operations Amount % of Revenue from Operations Amount % of Revenue from Operations Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs) 13,609.1 6 67.79 32,279.0 8 67.89 34,779.6 5 78.30 24,310.9 6 70.72 Woven Sacks 794.34 3.96 3,053.20 6.42 2,237.52 5.04 2,283.18 6.64 Woven Fabrics & Narrow Fabric 2,117.15 10.55 909.33 1.91 404.17 0.91 1,519.58 4.42 Tape 254.30 1.26 3,758.91 7.91 73.69 0.17 - - Others* 3,301.76 16.44 7,542.81 15.87 6,923.02 15.58 6,262.22 18.22 Total 20,076.7 0 100% 47,543.3 3 100% 44,418.0 5 100% 34,375.9 4 100%

*Other products include in" Liner, Container Liner, Thread, Multifilament Yarn, Filler cord, Treated Polymers depending end use, & etc.

SIGNIFICANT FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

Our financial performance and results of operations are influenced by a variety of factors as discussed below as well as in the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 31 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

General economic conditions in the markets in which we operate:

Our results of operations are dependent on the overall economic conditions in the markets in which we operate. Any change in macro-economic conditions in these markets, including changes in interest rates, government policies or taxation and political, economic or other developments could affect our business and results of operations. The plastic industry in India may perform differently and be subject to market and regulatory developments that are dissimilar to the markets in other parts of the world. While stronger macro-economic conditions tend to result into higher demand for our products, weaker macro-economic conditions tend to result into lower demand. Change in demand in the market segments we currently supply or improvement/deterioration in the market or a change in regulations, customs, taxes or other trade barriers or restrictions could affect our operations and financial condition.

Diverse customer base and comprehensive product range:

We cater to the packaging requirements of our clients from diverse industries like chemicals, agrochemicals, food mining, waste disposal industry, agriculture industry, lubricants and edible oil by supplying them our FIBC products. We have over the years established relationships with various clients across these industries and continue to serve them our product offerings. Our clients have stringent quality and qualification requirements which we are required to adhere to for continued supply of our products. We enjoy long term relationships with number of our clients and the repeat business from them allows us to have strong visibility on future revenues and a stable client base. We have a number of customers with whom we have business relations for more than 10 years. We help and design customized FIBCs, by offering complete range of FIBC for packaging all possible products including, food products, chemicals, minings etc. This enables our customers to improve performance and to reduce the cost. Our ability to offer the complete range of FIBCs helps us in retaining our customers and also helps us in getting price advantage over other suppliers. We provide customized solutions and manufacture bags that cater to changing and specific need-based requirements of our clients.

Raw material availability and price fluctuations:

Our cost of raw materials consumed constitutes the largest component of our cost structure. The raw materials are procured from within India with 95% of raw material from one of the major petrochemical industries on a contract basis.

Particulars For Fiscal/ Period For Six month Period ended September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2021 cost of raw materials (Amount in lacs) % of revenue from from sale (in %) cost of raw materials (Amount in lacs) % of revenue from operation s (in %) cost of raw materials (Amount in lacs) % of revenue from operations (in %) cost of raw materials (Amount in lacs) % of revenue from operation s (in %) FIBC and Woven bags including BOPP laminated bags 13,493.33 67.21 31,794.17 66.87 28,622.82 64.44 23,852.34 69.39

We currently source most of our key raw materials from domestic vendors and from our Subsidiary. We usually do not enter into long-term supply contracts with any of our raw material suppliers and typically source raw materials under contracts of shorter periods. As we continue to grow our product portfolio and increase our production capacities, we would need to procure additional volumes of raw materials. Due to the industry we operate in we face minimal risk in term as the raw material is available in abundance and can be procured as required, we are thus in no way exposed to fluctuations in availability but since there is a concentration of suppliers if due to any unforeseen reason if the suppliers decides to increase the prices of our raw material, and we may not be able to effectively pass on any increase in cost of raw materials to our customers, which may adversely affect our margins, sales, results of operations and cash flows. Any inability on our part to procure sufficient quantities of raw materials and on commercially acceptable terms, could lead to a lower sales volumes and profit margins. The period between procurement of raw materials and conversion into finished products is short and therefore the chances of any substantial change in the price of raw material and the price of the final product are less. Further, we sell our finished products in the market at the prevailing rate which includes any fluctuations/volatility in prices of raw materials and stores consumed. We do not have any policy to hedge the fluctuations / volatility in prices of raw materials and stores consumed.

Any material shortage or interruption in the domestic and international supply or decrease in the quality of raw materials due to natural causes or other factors could result in increased production costs that our Company which we may not be able to pass on to customers, which in turn would have a material adverse effect on our Companys business.

Government approvals, licenses, regulations and policies:

We require certain approvals, licenses, registrations and permissions for our operations. For further details, please refer to section titled "Government and Other Approvals" beginning on page 345 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. While we believe we will be able to obtain, maintain and renew such approvals or permits as required, there can be no assurance that we can do so in the timeframes anticipated by us, or at all. If we fail to obtain, maintain or renew any of these approvals or permits in a timely manner or at all, our operations and expansion plans may be interrupted, which could adversely affect our growth strategy, business and results of operations. If we fail to comply or a regulator alleges that we have not complied with these conditions, our business and results of operations could be adversely affected.

Capacity utilization and operating efficiencies:

Higher capacity utilization results in greater production volumes and higher sales and allows us to spread our fixed costs over a higher quantity of products sold, thereby increasing our profit margins. Our capacity utilization is affected by the product requirements of, and procurement practice followed by, our customers. For details of capacity and capacity utilization of our manufacturing units for the Financial Years 2023, 2022, and 2021 see "Our Business-Capacity and Capacity Utilization" on page 168. Under-utilization of our

manufacturing capacities over extended periods, or significant under-utilization of manufacturing units in the short term, could materially and adversely impact our business, growth prospects and future financial performance. Consistent with past practice, we will look to add capacities in a phased manner to ensure that we utilize our capacity at optimal levels. We continuously focus on improving our operational efficiencies and reducing operating costs in order to improve our results of operations. We also focus on continuously upgrading the quality and functionality of our products and manufacturing processes addressing specific customer requirements and market segments and to improve operational efficiencies

Competition:

We compete with large organised companies as well as smaller regionally based competitors. Some of our competitors may have greater resources than those available to us. While product quality, brand value, timely delivery, customer network, etc. are key factors in customer decisions among competitors, however, price and quality are the deciding factor in most cases. Among listed companies of similar size and product portfolio in India, we face competition from many private players and may face competition from Kanpur Plastipack Ltd., Rishi Techtex Ltd., Jumbo Bag Ltd., EMMBI Industries Ltd. and Commercial Syn. Bags Ltd etc. The organised players in the industry compete with each other by providing high quality, consistent and time bound products and value-added services. We have a number of competitors offering products similar to us. We ensure the product quality, timely delivery, product innovation, customisation in products which helps us to maintain strong relationship with our customers which in turn provides edge over our competitors.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

For Significant accounting policies please refer Significant Accounting Policies in Annexure V under

"Auditors Report and Financial Information of our Company" on page 218.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Description of the major components of revenue and expense items:

Revenue - Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations across from product verticals comprises (i) FIBC Bags (ii) Woven sacks (iii) Woven Fabrics and narrow Fabric Tape and (iv) Others.

Other Income

Other income comprised interest income, rent received, sale of investments, foreign exchange fluctuation gain (net), profit on asset sale, subsidy amongst others.

Expenses

Expenses comprised of cost of materials consumed, changes in inventories of stock in trade, employee benefits expense, finance costs, depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses. Our largest amount of expenditure is cost of materials consumed, Energy Cost and consumption of stores, Spare parts expenses.

Cost of material consumed

Cost of material Consumed include value of inventory of raw material, packing material, trading material and accessories at the beginning of the period along with value purchased during the period less value at the end of period.

Changes in inventories of stock in trade

Changes in inventories of stock in trade comprises of expenses attributable to an increase or decrease in inventory levels and finished goods.

Employee benefits expense

Employee benefits expense comprised of salary, wages and bonus, compensated absences, contribution to provident funds and other funds, gratuity and employee welfare expenses.

Finance cost

Finance cost comprised interest on working capital facilities, term loans, interest on unsecured loans and bank charges and other processing charges.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Depreciation and amortization expenses comprised depreciation on property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets, depreciation on investment property among others

Other expenses

Other expenses primarily comprise of, Energy costs, consumption of stores and spares, professional charges, rent, Repairs and Maintenance, freight (Outward) expenses, legal & professional expenses and miscellaneous expenses among other.

Tax expense

Our tax expense or credit for the period represents the tax payable on the current periods taxable income based on the applicable income tax rate for each jurisdiction adjusted by changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities attributable to temporary differences.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

The following table sets forth selected financial data from the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements, the components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total income for the periods indicated:

(? in lakhs except for percentages)

Particulars Half yearly ended 30th September 2023 Amount % of Total income Revenue From Operations 20,076.70 97.57% Other Income 499.66 2.43% Total Income 20,576.36 100% Operating Expenses Cost of Material Consumed 13,493.33 65.58% Purchase of Stock in Trade - - Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work in Progress (1,849.53) - Employee Benefits Expenses 1,622.21 7.88% Other Expenses 3,504.79 17.03% Total Operating Expenses 16,770.01 81.50% EBIDTA 3,805.55 18.49% Less: Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses 257.70 1.25% Less: Finance Cost 1,005.02 4.88% Profit Before Tax 2,542.83 12.36% Less: Income Tax Expenses 517.70 2.52% Profit After Tax 2,025.14 9.84%

Revenue

Our total income was ?20,576.36 lakhs for the six months period ended September 30, 2023, which comprises of revenue from operations of ? 20,076.70 lakhs and other income of ?499.66 lakhs.

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations was ? 20,076.70 lakhs for the six months period ended September 30, 2023, which comprised of revenue from sale of manufacturing products (Domestic and Export).

Other Income

Our other income was ? 499.66 lakhs for the 6 months ended September 30, 2023, which primarily due to interest income of ? 104.05 lakhs and other non-operating income of ? 395.61 lakhs amongst others.

Expenses

Cost of materials consumed Cost of materials consumed was ?13,493.33 lakhs for the six months period ended September 30, 2023. Cost of materials consumed was 65.58 % of our total income. Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-Progress Changes in inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-Progress was (1,849.53) Lakhs for the six months period ended September 30, 2023. Employee Benefits Expense Employee benefits expenses were ?1,622.21 lakhs for the six months period ended September 30, 2023, which primarily included salaries, wages and bonus of ?1,462.52 lakhs. It also included contribution to provident, gratuity and other funds. Employee benefits expenses were 7.88 % of our total income. Other Expenses Other expenses was ?3,504.79 lakhs for the six months period ended September 30, 2023, which primarily included Processing charges expenses of ?1,187.99 lakhs, Energy cost expenses of ? 616.22, Administrative Expenses of ? 421.88, selling and distribution expenses of ?631.69. Finance Expense Our finance expenses were ?1005.02 lakhs for the six months period ended September 30, 2023, which primarily included Interest of ? 925.38 Lakhs, transaction cost and other charges of ? 79.64 lakhs. Depreciation and Amortization Expense Our depreciation and amortization expenses was ?257.70 lakhs for the six months period ended September 30, 2023, which was 1.25% of our total income. Income tax expense Our total tax expense was ?517.70 lakhs for the six months period ended September 30, 2023. This was 2.52% of our total income. Profit before tax As a result of the foregoing, our profit before tax for the six months period ended September 30, 2023 was ? 2,542.83 lakhs. Profit for the year after tax

As a result of the foregoing, our profit for the six months period ended September 30, 2023 was ?2025.14 lakhs.

Comparison of Financial Years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

The following table sets forth selected financial data from the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements, the components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total income for the periods indicated:

(? in lakhs except for percentages)

Particulars Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Amount % of Total income Amount % of Total income Amount % of Total income Revenue From Operations 47,543.33 99.43 44,418.05 97.88 34,375.94 98.76 Other Income 270.32 0.57 960.72 2.12 430.65 1.24 Total Income 47,813.65 100 45,378.77 100 34,806.59 100 Operating Expenses Cost of Materials Consumed 31,794.17 66.50 28,622.82 63.08 23,852.34 68.53 Purchase of Stock In Trade 104.45 0.22 1,561.68 3.44 - - Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work in Progress (1,051.21) 0 (224.65) 0 (1,461.72) 0 Employee Benefits Expenses 3,361.98 7.03 3,148.11 6.94 2,561.11 7.36 Other Expenses 8,529.55 17.84 8,219.46 18.11 6,510.19 18.70 Total Operating Expenses 42,738.94 89.39 41,327.42 91.07 31,461.92 90.39 EBIDTA* 5074.72 10.61 4051.35 8.93 3344.67 9.61 Less: Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses 580.72 1.21 715.24 1.58 606.56 1.74 Less: Finance Cost 1,782.86 3.73 1,602.46 3.53 1,251.40 3.60 Profit Before Tax 2,711.14 5.67 1,733.65 3.82 1,486.71 4.27 Less: Income Tax Expenses 639.05 1.34 364.72 0.80 283.84 0.82 Profit After Tax 2,072.09 4.33 1,368.94 3.02 1,202.87 3.46

*EBIDTA percentage is expressed as a percentage of Revenue from operations

FISCAL 2023 COMPARED TO FISCAL 2022

Revenue

Total income increased by 5.37% to ? 47,813.65 lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from ? 45,378.77 lakhs for Fiscal 2022, primarily due to an increase in revenue from operations.

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations increased by 7.04% to ?47,543.33 lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from ?44,418.05 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 primarily due to increase in revenues from Domestic sale of Products by 148.69% due to sale of manufactured products and services.

Other Income

Other income reduced by 71.86% to ? 270.32 lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from ?960.72 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 primarily on account of (ii) Reduce in amount of government subsidies by ?53.32 lakhs. (iv) Decrease in foreign exchange fluctuation by ?754.11 lakhs.

Expenses

Cost of materials consumed Cost of materials consumed increased by 11.08% to ? 31,794.17 lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from ? 28,622.82 lakhs for Fiscal 2022. The cost of raw material was increased during the Fiscal 2023 in comparison to Fiscal 2022 and hence the cost of Raw materials consumed increased. Purchase of Stock in Trade Purchase of Stock in Trade decreased to ? 104.45 in fiscal 2023 from ? 1,561.68 in year ended March 31, 2022. Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods and Work in Progress Changes in inventory of finished goods increased by ? 826.56 from ? (224.65) Lakh in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to ? (1051.21) Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Changes in inventory of finished goods, work-in-progress were decreased mainly due to increase in finished goods. Employee Benefits Expense Employee benefits expense increased by 6.79% to ? 3,361.98 lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from ? 3,148.11 lakhs for Fiscal 2022. Increase in employee benefits expense was primarily due to increase in salaries, wages and bonus from ? 2,748.67 in Fiscal 2022 to? 2,963.76 lakhs in Fiscal 2023. Other Expenses Other expenses increased by 3.77% to ? 8,529.55 lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from ? 8,219.46 lakhs for Fiscal 2022, primarily attributable to i) increase in Manufacturing expenses to ? 5,273.20 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 from ? 4,738.23 lakhs in Fiscal 2022 ii) increase in administrative expenses to ? 596.40 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 due to increase in addition of capacities. However, selling and distribution expenses decreased to ?2,659.94 lakhs in fiscal 2023. Finance Cost Finance Expenses increased by 11.26% to ? 1,782.86 lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from ? 1,602.46 lakhs for Fiscal 2022, primarily due to increase in interest expenses & transaction cost to long term borrowings. The bank charges and stamp duty charges decreased to ? 183.25 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 from ? 268.28 lakhs in Fiscal 2022. Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by 18.81% to ? 580.72 lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from ?715.24 lakhs for Fiscal 2022, decreased in depreciation and amortisation expenses was due to Written down value by 18.80% Income tax expense Total income tax expense increased to ? 639.05 lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from ? 364.72 lakhs for Fiscal 2022, primarily as a result of an increase in profits and thereby tax for the current year. Profit before tax As a result of the foregoing, we recorded an increase of 56.38% in our profit before tax, which amounted to ? 2,711.14 lakhs for Fiscal 2023, as compared to an increase of ? 1,733.65 lakhs in the Fiscal 2022. Profit after tax As a result of the foregoing, our profit for the year increased by 51.36% to ?2,072.09 lakhs for the financial year 2023 from ?1,368.94 lakhs for the financial year 2022. FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO FISCAL 2021 Revenue Total income increased by 30.37% to ? 45,378.77 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from ? 34,806.59 lakhs for Fiscal 2021, primarily due to an increase in revenue from operations. Revenue from Operations Revenue from operations increased by 29.21% to ?44,418.05 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from ?34,375.94 lakhs for Fiscal 2021 primarily due to (i) increase in revenues from Exports. The revenues from Export sale of products has increased by 57.56% to ?37,506.67 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from ? 23,804.10 lakhs for Fiscal 2021 primarily on account of increase in volume of sales. Other Income Other income increased by 123.09% to ? 960.72 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from ? 430.65 lakhs for Fiscal 2021, primarily on account of (i) increase in foreign exchange fluctuation to ? 761.73 lakhs. Cost of materials consumed Cost of materials consumed increased by 20.00% to ? 28,622.82 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from ? 23,852.34 lakhs for Fiscal 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in our Companys requirement for raw materials in order to meet orders for our Companys products. Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work in Progress Changes in inventory of finished goods, work-in-progress decreased from ? (1,461.72) Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to ? (224.65) Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Primarily, this was due to increase in Semi-finished goods at the end of year. Employee Benefits Expense Employee benefits expense increased by 22.92% to ? 3,148.11 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from ? 2,561.11 lakhs for Fiscal 2021. Increase in employee benefits expense was primarily due to increase in the salaries, wages and bonus expenses from ? 2,226.74 lakhs in Fiscal 2022 to ? 2,748.67 lakhs in Fiscal 2021 and increase in directors remuneration to ? 124.51 lakhs in Fiscal 2022 from ? 90.26 lakhs in Fiscal 2021. Other Expenses Other expenses increased by 26.26% to ? 8,219.46 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from ? 6,510.19 lakhs for Fiscal 2021, primarily attributable to i) increase in Rent Rate & Taxes to ? 100.22 lakhs in Fiscal 2022 from ? 74.50 lakhs in Fiscal 2021 ii) increase in freight & transportation expenses to ? 2,510.62 lakhs in Fiscal 2022 from ? 1,119.69 lakhs in Fiscal 2021. Finance Costs Finance expenses increased by 28.05% to ? 1,602.46 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from ? 1,251.40 lakhs for Fiscal 2021, primarily due to increase in interest on borrowings. Interest on borrowings increased to ? 1,331.37 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from ? 1,044.25 lakhs for Fiscal 2021. Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses Depreciation and amortization expense increased by 17.92% to ? 715.24 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from ? 606.56 lakhs for Fiscal 2021, increase in depreciation and amortisation expenses was due to decrease in Written Down Value by 16.40. Income Tax Expense Total income tax expense increased by 28.49% to ? 364.72 lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from ? 283.84 lakhs for Fiscal 2021, primarily as a result of an increase in profit before tax. Profit after tax As a result of the foregoing, our profit for the year increased by 13.81% to ?1,368.94 lakhs for the financial year 2022 from ? 1,202.87 lakhs for the financial year 2021. Liquidity and Capital Resources As on September 30, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents were ? 410.97 lakhs. Our principal source of funding has been and is expected to continue to be, cash generated from our operations, supplemented by funding from bank borrowings and optimization of operating working capital. Cash Flows The following table sets forth certain information concerning our cash flows for the periods indicated: (? in lakhs) Particulars For six-month period ended September 30, 2023 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Net cash flow from operating activities (2,060.45) 3,689.41 (2,215.72) (1,661.61) Net cash flow from investing activities 245.62 (828.24) (675.01) (2,669.95) Net cash flow from financing activities 1,700.90 (3,387.47 ) 3,290.64 2,750.37 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (97.65) (364.63) 446.32 (1,581.98) Add: Balance at the beginning of the year 508.62 873.25 426.93 2,008.91 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 410.97 508.62 873.25 426.93 Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities For six-month period ended September 30, 2023 Net cash generated from operating activities was ?(2,060.45) Lakh for the Six month period ended September 30, 2023. While our profit before tax was ?2,542.83 Lakh for the Six month period ended September 30, 2023, we had operating profit before working capital changes of ?3,305.54 Lakh, primarily as a result of finance costs of ?1,005.02 Lakh and depreciation and amortization expenses of ?257.70 Lakh. Our movement in working capital for the Six month period ended September 30, 2023 primarily consisted of an increase in inventories of ?3934.98 Lakh, increase in Loans and Advances of ?1,607.91 Lakh and increase in trade payables of ?1,091.80 Lakh. Fiscal 2023 Net cash generated from operating activities was ?3,689.41 Lakh for the Financial Year 2023. While our profit before tax was ?2,711.14 Lakh for the Financial Year 2023, we had operating profit before working capital changes of ?4,804.40 Lakh, primarily as a result of finance costs of ?1,782.86 Lakh and depreciation and amortization expenses of ?580.72 Lakh. Our movement in working capital for the Financial Year 2023 primarily consisted of an increase in inventories of ?731.31 Lakh, increase in trade receivables of ?289.14 Lakh and decrease in trade payables of ?753.44 Lakh. Fiscal 2022 Net cash generated from operating activities was ?(2,215.72) Lakh for the Financial Year 2022. While our profit before tax was ?1,733.65 Lakh for the Financial Year 2022, we had operating profit before working capital changes of ?3,090.62 Lakh, primarily as a result of finance costs of ?1,602.46 Lakh and depreciation and amortization expenses of ?715.24 Lakh. Our movement in working capital for the Financial Year 2022 primarily consisted of an increase in inventories of ?1,521.35 Lakh, increase in trade receivables of ?131,51 Lakh and decrease in trade payables of ?2,500.25 Lakh. Fiscal 2021 Net cash generated from operating activities was ? (1661.61) Lakh for the Financial Year 2021. While our profit before tax was ?1,486.71 Lakh for the Financial Year 2021, we had operating profit before working capital changes of ?2,368.36 Lakh, primarily as a result of finance costs of ?1,251.40 Lakh and depreciation and amortization expenses of ?606.56 Lakh Our movement in working capital for the Financial Year 2021 primarily consisted of a decrease in inventories of ?286.45 Lakh, decrease in trade receivables of ?1,412.99 Lakh and decrease in trade payables of ?3,000.42 lakhs. Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities For six-month period ended September 30, 2023 Net cash used in investing activities was ?245.62 lakhs for the For six-month period ended September 30, 2023, primarily consisting of investment in property, plant and equipment of ?299.00 lakhs partly offset by other income of ?378.10 lakhs. Fiscal 2023 Net cash used in investing activities was ?828.24 lakhs for the Fiscal 2023, primarily consisting of investment in property, plant and equipment of ?842.31 lakhs partly offset by interest income of ?212.28 lakhs. Fiscal 2022 Our net cash used in investing activities for Fiscal 2022 was ? (675.01) lakhs, which was primarily due to investment in property, plant and equipment of ?1,793.88 lakhs and the same was offset by bank account proceeds of ? 218.34 lakhs and other income of ? 880.58 lakhs. Fiscal 2021 Our net cash used in investing activities for Fiscal 2021 was ? (2,669.95) lakhs, which was primarily due to investment in property, plant and equipment of ? 2,158.42 lakhs, investments of ?474.27 lakhs and the same was offset by other income of ?325.89 lakhs and interest income of ?92.66 lakhs. Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities For six-month period ended September 30, 2023 Net cash generated from investing activities was ?1,700.90 lakhs for the For six-month period ended September 30, 2023, primarily consisting of issue of equity shares of ?2,225.00 lakhs, proceeds from short term borrowings of ?1,345.22 lakhs and also paid interest of ?1,005.02 lakhs. Fiscal 2023 Net cash used by financing activities was ?3,387.47 lakhs for the fiscal 2023, primarily due to proceeds from short-term borrowings by ?726.83 lakhs and repayment of long-term borrowings of ? 897.96 lakhs. Fiscal 2022 Our net cash generated from financing activities for Fiscal 2022 was ? 3,290.64 lakhs, which was due to proceeds from long term borrowings by ?2,313.94 lakhs and proceeds from short term borrowings. This was offset by interest paid of ? 1,602.46 lakhs. Fiscal 2021 Our net cash flow generated from financing activities for Fiscal 2021 was ? 2,750.37 lakhs, primarily due to proceeds from long term borrowings of ? 2,487.49 lakhs, proceeds from short term borrowings by ? 1,514.28 lakhs. This was partially offset by interest paid by ? 1,251.40 lakhs. Financial Indebtedness Please see "Financial Indebtedness" for a description of broad terms of our indebtedness on page 329 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. In the event our lenders declare an event of default, such current and any future defaults could lead to acceleration of our obligations, termination of one or more of our financing agreements or force us to sell our assets, which may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Off-balance Sheet Commitments and Arrangements We do not have any off-balance sheet arrangements, derivative instruments, swap transactions or relationships with affiliates or other unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships that would have been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements other than contingent liabilities as of September 30, 2023 as set out below: (? in lakhs) Sr. No. Particulars As at September 30, 2023 Contingent liabilities a) Bank Guarantees 7,499.63 b) Income Tax Demands 100.23 c) VAT & Penalty 19.28 d) Goods & Service Tax 475.15 e) Disputed Claim of Suppliers 65.23 Total 8,159.52 Reservations, Qualifications and Adverse Remarks Included in Financial Statements There have been no reservations or qualifications or adverse remarks of our Statutory Auditors in the last three fiscal years. Related Party Transactions For summary of the related party transactions entered into by our Company for Fiscals 2023, 2022 and 2021, please see "Related Party Transactions" under section titled "Restated Consolidated Financial Statement" beginning on page 296. Financial instruments and risk management Capital risk management Our Companys objective, when managing capital is to ensure the going concern operation and to maintain an efficient capital structure to reduce the cost of capital, support the corporate strategy and meet shareholders expectations. The policy of the Company is to borrow funds through banks or raise through equity which is supported by committed borrowing facilities to meet anticipated funding requirements. Our Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments in the light of changes in economic conditions and the requirement of financial markets. The capital structure is governed by policies approved by the Board of Directors and is monitored by various metrics. The following table summarises the capital of the Company: (? in lakhs) Particulars As at September 30, 2023 As at March 31, 2023 As at March 31, 2022 As at March 31, 2021 Short term debts*(including current maturities of long term debt) 18,555.57 17,210.35 17,937.18 15,358.03 Long term debts 4,306.08 5,170.38 6,068.34 3,754.40 Total Debts 22,861.65 22,380.73 24,005.52 19,112.42 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (410.97) (508.62) (873.25) (426.93) Less: Bank balances other than above (364.19) (429.85) (217.57) (435.91) Net debt 22,086.49 21,442.26 22,914.70 18,249.59 Total Equity 14,772.27 11,023.94 9,224.55 8,159.86 Net debt to equity ratio 1.50 1.95 2.48 2.24 In order to achieve this overall objective, the Companys capital management, amongst other things, aims to ensure that it meets financial covenants attached to the interest-bearing loans and borrowings. Our Company has not defaulted on any loans payable, and there has been no breach of any loan covenants. No changes were made in the objectives, policies or processes for managing capital during the period ended September 30, 2023 and year ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021. Categories of financial instruments (? in lakhs) Particulars As at September 30, 2023 As at March 31, 2023 As at March 31, 2022 As at March 31, 2021 Financial assets Measured at amortised cost (a) Loans (including inter corporate deposit) 2271.19 663.28 1,371.73 492.46 (b) Security deposits 692.61 711.09 688.29 779.23 (c) Deposits with bank (Fixed Deposits) 112.30 623.22 650.13 373.78 (d) Cash and cash equivalent 410.97 508.62 873.25 426.93 (e) Bank balance other than (d) above 364.19 429.85 217.57 435.91 (f) Trade receivables 5,420.40 5,106.91 4,817.77 4,686.26 (g) Investments 95.38 91.93 56.56 36.26 (h) Other financial assets 133.52 267.06 886.85 0.00 Total financial assets 9,500.55 8,401.96 9,562.14 7,230.84 Financial liabilities Measured at amortised cost (a) Borrowings 22,861.65 22,380.73 24,005.52 19,112.42 (b) Trade payables 1,994.19 902.38 1,655.83 4,156.08 (c) Lease Liabilities 131.72 134.02 138.35 142.44 (d) Other financial liabilities 1.50 1.47 4.76 3.99 Total financial liabilities 24,989.06 23,418.60 25,804.47 23,414.94 Financial risk management objectives

The Companys principal financial liabilities comprise loans and borrowings and trade and other payables. The main purpose of these financial liabilities is to finance the Companys operations. The Companys principal financial assets include loans, trade and other receivables, and cash and cash equivalents that derive directly from its operations.

The Company is exposed to market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The Company periodically reviews the risk management policy so that the management manages the risk through properly defined mechanism. The focus is to foresee the unpredictability and minimise potential adverse effects on the Companys financial performance. The Companys overall risk management procedures to minimise the potential adverse effects of financial market on the Companys performance are as follows:

Market risk:

Market risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market prices. Market risk comprises three types of risk: interest rate risk, currency risk and other price risk, such as equity price risk and commodity risk.

Interest rate risk:

The Company is exposed to cash flow interest rate risk from long-term borrowings at variable rate. Currently the Company has external borrowings and borrowings which are fixed and floating rate borrowings. The

Company achieves the optimum interest rate profile by refinancing when the interest rates go down. However, this does not protect Company entirely from the risk of paying rates in excess of current market rates nor eliminates fully cash flow risk associated with variability in interest payments, it considers that it achieves an appropriate balance of exposure to these risks.

Foreign currency risk:

Foreign Currency Risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of an exposure will fluctuate because of changes in foreign currency rates. Exposures can arise on account of the various assets and liabilities which are denominated in currencies other than Indian Rupee.

Particulars of un-hedged foreign currency exposures as at the reporting date:

(? in lakhs)

Particulars As at September 30, 2023 As at March 31, 2023 As at March 31, 2022 As at March 31, 2021 (a) Financial liabilities: In USD 22,845.93 14,783.97 18,552.44 15,550.00 In EURO 29,115.15 1,284.00 - - Equivalent in ? lakhs 44.59 13.30 14.11 11.38 (b) Financial assets: In USD 22,11,375.13 20,48,072.98 40,93,252.71 46,59,611.00 In GPB 2,32,874.68 2,09,131.72 - - In EURO 9,64,209.48 9,17,360.14 15,50,092.81 10,04,306.13 Equivalent in ? lakhs 2,927.06 2,729.39 4,271.55 4,225.68

Credit risk management:

Credit risk is the risk that counterparty will not meet its obligations under a financial instrument or customer contract, leading to a financial loss. The Company is exposed to credit risk from its operating activities (primarily trade receivables) and from its financing activities, including deposits with banks and financial institutions, foreign exchange transactions and other financial instruments.

The Companys exposure to credit risk is influenced mainly by the individual characteristics of each customer. The demographics of the Companys customer base, including the default risk of the industry and country, in which customers operate, has less influence on the credit risk.

The Company evaluates the concentration of risk with respect to trade receivables as low, as none of its customers constitutes significant portions of trade receivables as at the year end.

Credit risk from balances with banks and financial institutions is managed by Companys treasury in accordance with the Companys policy. The company limits its exposure to credit risk by only placing balances with local banks of good repute. Given the profile of its bankers, management does not expect any counterparty to fail in meeting its obligations.

Liquidity risk management:

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulty in raising funds to meet commitments associated with financial instruments that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset. Liquidity risk may result from an inability to sell a financial asset quickly at close to its fair value.

The Company has an established liquidity risk management framework for managing its short term, medium term and long term funding and liquidity management requirements. The Companys exposure to liquidity risk arises primarily from mismatches of the maturities of financial assets and liabilities. The Company manages the liquidity risk by maintaining adequate funds in cash and cash equivalents.

Surplus funds not immediately required are invested in certain financial assets which provide flexibility to liquidate at short notice and are included in cash equivalents.

Liquidity risk table

The table below summarises the maturity profile of the Companys financial liabilities based on contractual undiscounted payments.

(? in lakhs)

Particulars Upto 1 year 1-5 years Total September 30, 2023 Borrowings 18,555.57 4,306.08 22,861.65 Trade payables 1,962.20 31.99 1,994.19 Other financial liabilities 1.50 131.72 133.23 Total 20,519.27 4,469.79 24,989.06 March 31, 2023 Borrowings 17,210.35 5,170.38 22,380.73 Trade payables 875.14 27.24 902.38 Other financial liabilities 1.47 134.02 135.49 Total 18,086.96 5,331.64 23,418.60 March 31, 2022 Borrowings 17,937.18 6,068.34 24,005.52 Trade Payables 1,589.87 65.96 1,655.83 Other Financial Liabilities 4.76 138.35 143.12 Total 19,531.81 6,272.65 25,804.47 March 31, 2021 Borrowings 15,358.03 3,754.40 19,112.42 Trade Payables 4,118.52 37.56 4,156.08 Other Financial Liabilities 3.99 142.44 146.43 Total 19,480.54 3,934.40 23,414.94

An analysis of reasons for the changes in significant items of income and expenditure is given hereunder:

Unusual or Infrequent Events or Transactions

Except as described in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and as mentioned below, there have been no other events or transactions that, to our knowledge, may be described as "unusual" or "infrequent".

Known Trends or Uncertainties

Our business has been affected and we expect that it will continue to be affected by the trends identified above in "Significant Factors Affecting Our Results of Operations and Financial Condition" and the uncertainties described in the section "Risk Factors" beginning on page 31. To our knowledge, except as disclosed in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no known factors which we expect to have a material adverse effect on our income.

Status of any publicly announced New Products or Business Segment

Except as disclosed elsewhere in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, we have not announced and do not expect to announce in the near future any new products or business segments.

Future changes in relationship between cost and revenue

Other than as described in "Risk Factors" beginning on page 31 and this section, there are no known factors that might affect the future relationship between cost and revenue.

Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operates.

For details of the industry please refer to Chapter titled "Industry Overview" beginning on page no. 126.

Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or services or increased sales prices.

Increases in revenues are by and large linked to increases in volume of business.

Competitive Conditions

For details, please refer to the discussions of our competition in the sections "Risk Factors" and "Our Business" beginning on pages 31 and 150, respectively.

Seasonality of Business

Our business is not seasonal in nature.

New Products or Business Lines

Our Company has not announced any new product or product vertical.

Supplier or Customer Concentration

We do not have any material dependence on a single or few suppliers. We have a wide customer base and do not currently have any material dependence on any particular customer.

Our top (5) customers contributed 28.60%, 32.66%, 27.54% and 28.50% respectively, of total revenue from

operations for the Period ended September 30, 2023 and Fiscals 2023, 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Our top five (5) suppliers contributed 89.28%, 84.37%, 90.88% and 84.21% respectively, of the total purchases

for Period ended September 30, 2023 and Fiscals 2023, 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Significant Developments Occurring after September 30, 2023

Except as set out in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, to our knowledge, no circumstances have arisen since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus which materially or adversely affect or are likely to affect, our operations, trading or profitability, or the value of our assets or our ability to pay our liabilities within the next 12 months.