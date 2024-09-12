|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the 12/BM/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th day of November 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No-192 Sector-1 Pithampur Dhar MP 454775 interalia to consider and approve the following matters:- (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; (b) Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors on Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; (c) To transact any other matter with the permission of Chair Outcome of the 12/BM/2024-25 Board Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 14th day of November, 2024 under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Oct 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024; (b) Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors on Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024; (c) To transact any other matter with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that 11/BM/2024-25 meeting of the Board of directors is held on Tuesday, 01st day of October, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at registered office of the company situated at Plot No-192, Sector-1, Pithampur Dhar MP 454775 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading's IPO attracted an enormous reaction from investors, resulting in an aggregate subscription of 124 times at closing.Read More
The company will use net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment of debts, investing in subsidiary and for other working capital requirements.Read More
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1.47 Crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 56.90 lakh equity shares by promoter Binod Kumar Agarwal.Read More
According to BSE data, Shree Tirupati Balajee has received bidding for 88,30,70,280 shares against the company's offer of 1,43,08,000 shares.Read More
The IPO aims to raise ₹169.65 Crore through a fresh issue of 14,750,000 shares and an offer for sale of 5,690,000 shares, each with a face value of ₹10.Read More
PNB Investment Services Ltd and Unistone Capital Private Ltd have been named Lead Managers of the public offering.Read More
The Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO will be up for subscriptions on September 5, 2024 and end on September 9, 2024.Read More
