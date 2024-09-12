Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the 12/BM/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th day of November 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No-192 Sector-1 Pithampur Dhar MP 454775 interalia to consider and approve the following matters:- (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; (b) Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors on Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; (c) To transact any other matter with the permission of Chair Outcome of the 12/BM/2024-25 Board Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 14th day of November, 2024 under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)