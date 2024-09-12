iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd Board Meeting

69.69
(1.40%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:14 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the 12/BM/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th day of November 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No-192 Sector-1 Pithampur Dhar MP 454775 interalia to consider and approve the following matters:- (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; (b) Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors on Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; (c) To transact any other matter with the permission of Chair Outcome of the 12/BM/2024-25 Board Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 14th day of November, 2024 under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 202423 Sep 2024
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024; (b) Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors on Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024; (c) To transact any other matter with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that 11/BM/2024-25 meeting of the Board of directors is held on Tuesday, 01st day of October, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at registered office of the company situated at Plot No-192, Sector-1, Pithampur Dhar MP 454775 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd: Related News

Shree Tirupati Balajee shares close at a 13.8% premium

Shree Tirupati Balajee shares close at a 13.8% premium

12 Sep 2024|03:41 PM

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading's IPO attracted an enormous reaction from investors, resulting in an aggregate subscription of 124 times at closing.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading listed at 12% premium

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading listed at 12% premium

12 Sep 2024|09:54 AM

The company will use net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment of debts, investing in subsidiary and for other working capital requirements.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO Allotment Set for Today

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO Allotment Set for Today

10 Sep 2024|09:30 AM

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1.47 Crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 56.90 lakh equity shares by promoter Binod Kumar Agarwal.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO subscribed 61.72 times

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO subscribed 61.72 times

9 Sep 2024|02:30 PM

According to BSE data, Shree Tirupati Balajee has received bidding for 88,30,70,280 shares against the company's offer of 1,43,08,000 shares.

Shree Tirupati Balajee's IPO Closes Today

Shree Tirupati Balajee's IPO Closes Today

9 Sep 2024|01:54 PM

The IPO aims to raise ₹169.65 Crore through a fresh issue of 14,750,000 shares and an offer for sale of 5,690,000 shares, each with a face value of ₹10.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO subscribed 15 times on day 2

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO subscribed 15 times on day 2

6 Sep 2024|03:31 PM

PNB Investment Services Ltd and Unistone Capital Private Ltd have been named Lead Managers of the public offering.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO subscribed 4.96x so far

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO subscribed 4.96x so far

5 Sep 2024|02:56 PM

The Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO will be up for subscriptions on September 5, 2024 and end on September 9, 2024.

