SectorPackaging
Open₹7.7
Prev. Close₹7.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹7.7
Day's Low₹7.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹26.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.19
P/E16.24
EPS3.76
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.78
8.78
8.78
8.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.82
24.08
22.91
22
Net Worth
33.6
32.86
31.69
30.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
130.56
84.59
91.84
105.74
yoy growth (%)
54.34
-7.89
-13.14
9.64
Raw materials
-81.52
-49.33
-54.08
-63.55
As % of sales
62.43
58.32
58.89
60.1
Employee costs
-10.54
-9.81
-10.51
-9.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.18
0.54
1.13
1.44
Depreciation
-2.25
-2.32
-1.8
-1.79
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.23
-0.17
-0.35
Working capital
7.66
4.72
0.07
-13.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.34
-7.89
-13.14
9.64
Op profit growth
75.71
-6.03
-14.76
5.71
EBIT growth
137.75
-29.73
-13.38
-3.25
Net profit growth
237.11
-67.25
-12.04
77.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
G S Anil Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Subhashini
Chairman & Independent Directo
Renuka Mohan Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajendra Kumar P
Non Executive Director
G S Rajasekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharathi J
Reports by Jumbo Bag Ltd
Summary
As a part of the Rs.15 Crore BLISS Group of Companies, Jumbo Bag Ltd. (JBL) was established in November, 1990 and converted into a public limited company on 24 Oct.91. It was promoted by G Sudhakar, G P N Gupta, G V Chalapathi, G Muralidhar and G Radhakrishna. JBL entered into a technical collaboration with Structure Flex (SFL), UK, to supply know-how and technical information and assistance for mass production of jumbo bags. The Company is engaged in business of manufacture and sale polymer-based woven bags. The major strengths of the Company are that it has a diverse market with customers in over 30 countries and the value added bags which are made available as per customer needs. The increasing demand for the FIBC bags due to industries such as chemicals, fertilizers, food products, grains, pharmaceuticals among others switching over to FIBC bags gives it confidence of bouncing back in the coming years.The company came out with a public issue in Jun.94 to finance the manufacture of flexible intermediate bulk containers. It set up a 100% EOU to manufacture flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) (inst. cap. : 7 lac bags pa). Thereafter, the production began in Feb.95.During 1999-2000, the company signed agreement with a Japanese company for supply of hygiene bags which helped it to establish credentials for further export. In 2009, it was appointed as the Del - Credere Associate cum Consignment Stockist (DCA/ CS) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for Tamil Nadu, Pondic
Read More
The Jumbo Bag Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jumbo Bag Ltd is ₹6.19 Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘14
The PE and PB ratios of Jumbo Bag Ltd is 16.24 and 2.35 as of 08 Jul ‘14
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jumbo Bag Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jumbo Bag Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Jul ‘14
Jumbo Bag Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.24%, 3 Years at -31.48%, 1 Year at 68.18%, 6 Month at 80.49%, 3 Month at 80.49% and 1 Month at 8.82%.
