Summary

As a part of the Rs.15 Crore BLISS Group of Companies, Jumbo Bag Ltd. (JBL) was established in November, 1990 and converted into a public limited company on 24 Oct.91. It was promoted by G Sudhakar, G P N Gupta, G V Chalapathi, G Muralidhar and G Radhakrishna. JBL entered into a technical collaboration with Structure Flex (SFL), UK, to supply know-how and technical information and assistance for mass production of jumbo bags. The Company is engaged in business of manufacture and sale polymer-based woven bags. The major strengths of the Company are that it has a diverse market with customers in over 30 countries and the value added bags which are made available as per customer needs. The increasing demand for the FIBC bags due to industries such as chemicals, fertilizers, food products, grains, pharmaceuticals among others switching over to FIBC bags gives it confidence of bouncing back in the coming years.The company came out with a public issue in Jun.94 to finance the manufacture of flexible intermediate bulk containers. It set up a 100% EOU to manufacture flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) (inst. cap. : 7 lac bags pa). Thereafter, the production began in Feb.95.During 1999-2000, the company signed agreement with a Japanese company for supply of hygiene bags which helped it to establish credentials for further export. In 2009, it was appointed as the Del - Credere Associate cum Consignment Stockist (DCA/ CS) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for Tamil Nadu, Pondic

Read More