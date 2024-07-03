iifl-logo-icon 1
Jumbo Bag Ltd Share Price

7.4
(-4.52%)
Jul 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.7
  • Day's High7.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.75
  • Day's Low7.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E16.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.01
  • EPS3.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jumbo Bag Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

7.7

Prev. Close

7.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

7.7

Day's Low

7.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

26.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.19

P/E

16.24

EPS

3.76

Divi. Yield

0

Jumbo Bag Ltd Corporate Action

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

Jumbo Bag Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jumbo Bag Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jumbo Bag Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.78

8.78

8.78

8.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.82

24.08

22.91

22

Net Worth

33.6

32.86

31.69

30.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

130.56

84.59

91.84

105.74

yoy growth (%)

54.34

-7.89

-13.14

9.64

Raw materials

-81.52

-49.33

-54.08

-63.55

As % of sales

62.43

58.32

58.89

60.1

Employee costs

-10.54

-9.81

-10.51

-9.7

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.18

0.54

1.13

1.44

Depreciation

-2.25

-2.32

-1.8

-1.79

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.23

-0.17

-0.35

Working capital

7.66

4.72

0.07

-13.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.34

-7.89

-13.14

9.64

Op profit growth

75.71

-6.03

-14.76

5.71

EBIT growth

137.75

-29.73

-13.38

-3.25

Net profit growth

237.11

-67.25

-12.04

77.51

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Jumbo Bag Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jumbo Bag Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

G S Anil Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Subhashini

Chairman & Independent Directo

Renuka Mohan Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajendra Kumar P

Non Executive Director

G S Rajasekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharathi J

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jumbo Bag Ltd

Summary

As a part of the Rs.15 Crore BLISS Group of Companies, Jumbo Bag Ltd. (JBL) was established in November, 1990 and converted into a public limited company on 24 Oct.91. It was promoted by G Sudhakar, G P N Gupta, G V Chalapathi, G Muralidhar and G Radhakrishna. JBL entered into a technical collaboration with Structure Flex (SFL), UK, to supply know-how and technical information and assistance for mass production of jumbo bags. The Company is engaged in business of manufacture and sale polymer-based woven bags. The major strengths of the Company are that it has a diverse market with customers in over 30 countries and the value added bags which are made available as per customer needs. The increasing demand for the FIBC bags due to industries such as chemicals, fertilizers, food products, grains, pharmaceuticals among others switching over to FIBC bags gives it confidence of bouncing back in the coming years.The company came out with a public issue in Jun.94 to finance the manufacture of flexible intermediate bulk containers. It set up a 100% EOU to manufacture flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) (inst. cap. : 7 lac bags pa). Thereafter, the production began in Feb.95.During 1999-2000, the company signed agreement with a Japanese company for supply of hygiene bags which helped it to establish credentials for further export. In 2009, it was appointed as the Del - Credere Associate cum Consignment Stockist (DCA/ CS) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for Tamil Nadu, Pondic
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jumbo Bag Ltd share price today?

The Jumbo Bag Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jumbo Bag Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jumbo Bag Ltd is ₹6.19 Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jumbo Bag Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jumbo Bag Ltd is 16.24 and 2.35 as of 08 Jul ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jumbo Bag Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jumbo Bag Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jumbo Bag Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Jul ‘14

What is the CAGR of Jumbo Bag Ltd?

Jumbo Bag Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.24%, 3 Years at -31.48%, 1 Year at 68.18%, 6 Month at 80.49%, 3 Month at 80.49% and 1 Month at 8.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jumbo Bag Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jumbo Bag Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

