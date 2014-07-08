iifl-logo-icon 1
Jumbo Bag Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.4
(-4.52%)
Jul 8, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

130.56

84.59

91.84

105.74

yoy growth (%)

54.34

-7.89

-13.14

9.64

Raw materials

-81.52

-49.33

-54.08

-63.55

As % of sales

62.43

58.32

58.89

60.1

Employee costs

-10.54

-9.81

-10.51

-9.7

As % of sales

8.07

11.59

11.45

9.18

Other costs

-29.22

-20.16

-21.62

-25.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.38

23.84

23.54

24.48

Operating profit

9.26

5.27

5.61

6.58

OPM

7.09

6.23

6.11

6.22

Depreciation

-2.25

-2.32

-1.8

-1.79

Interest expense

-2.39

-2.63

-3.4

-3.79

Other income

0.57

0.24

0.72

0.44

Profit before tax

5.18

0.54

1.13

1.44

Taxes

-0.21

-0.23

-0.17

-0.35

Tax rate

-4.12

-42.66

-15.25

-24.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.97

0.31

0.96

1.09

Exceptional items

-3.91

0

0

0

Net profit

1.06

0.31

0.96

1.09

yoy growth (%)

237.11

-67.25

-12.04

77.51

NPM

0.81

0.37

1.04

1.03

