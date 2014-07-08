Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
130.56
84.59
91.84
105.74
yoy growth (%)
54.34
-7.89
-13.14
9.64
Raw materials
-81.52
-49.33
-54.08
-63.55
As % of sales
62.43
58.32
58.89
60.1
Employee costs
-10.54
-9.81
-10.51
-9.7
As % of sales
8.07
11.59
11.45
9.18
Other costs
-29.22
-20.16
-21.62
-25.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.38
23.84
23.54
24.48
Operating profit
9.26
5.27
5.61
6.58
OPM
7.09
6.23
6.11
6.22
Depreciation
-2.25
-2.32
-1.8
-1.79
Interest expense
-2.39
-2.63
-3.4
-3.79
Other income
0.57
0.24
0.72
0.44
Profit before tax
5.18
0.54
1.13
1.44
Taxes
-0.21
-0.23
-0.17
-0.35
Tax rate
-4.12
-42.66
-15.25
-24.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.97
0.31
0.96
1.09
Exceptional items
-3.91
0
0
0
Net profit
1.06
0.31
0.96
1.09
yoy growth (%)
237.11
-67.25
-12.04
77.51
NPM
0.81
0.37
1.04
1.03
