Jumbo Bag Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.4
(-4.52%)
Jul 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Jumbo Bag FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.18

0.54

1.13

1.44

Depreciation

-2.25

-2.32

-1.8

-1.79

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.23

-0.17

-0.35

Working capital

7.66

4.72

0.07

-13.51

Other operating items

Operating

10.37

2.7

-0.77

-14.2

Capital expenditure

1.58

2.34

2.03

2.86

Free cash flow

11.95

5.05

1.25

-11.34

Equity raised

43.84

43.19

40.19

37.42

Investing

0.04

0.01

-0.04

0

Financing

9.48

3.54

-6.05

-3.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

65.33

51.8

35.35

22.98

