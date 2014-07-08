Jumbo Bag Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.78
8.78
8.78
8.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.82
24.08
22.91
22
Net Worth
33.6
32.86
31.69
30.78
Minority Interest
Debt
37.88
40.98
46.29
42.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.2
1.39
1.66
1.83
Total Liabilities
72.68
75.23
79.64
75.49
Fixed Assets
30.64
26.8
26.23
26.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.08
0.07
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.15
0.18
Networking Capital
39.6
45.2
51.07
47.47
Inventories
21.15
24.04
26.22
24.47
Inventory Days
73.29
105.58
Sundry Debtors
30.44
33.79
38.18
35.98
Debtor Days
106.73
155.24
Other Current Assets
4.17
5.98
8.31
10.67
Sundry Creditors
-12.08
-13.11
-16.1
-17.5
Creditor Days
45
75.5
Other Current Liabilities
-4.08
-5.5
-5.54
-6.15
Cash
2.35
3.15
2.12
1.52
Total Assets
72.68
75.23
79.64
75.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.