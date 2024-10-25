|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|Appoinment of Statutory Auditors to fill the casual vacancy due to resignation of erstwhile auditors
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|JUMBO BAG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for approval of Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Un-Audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|JUMBO BAG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 24th July 2024 to approve the Un audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Standalone Unaudited Financials Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|JUMBO BAG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation to take record of the Audited Financials results for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with other matters Outcome of Board meeting held on 29th April 2024 Change in Managment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|JUMBO BAG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for approval of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31st 2023 Among Other Matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting-Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
