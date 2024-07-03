Summary

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (Formerly known Garware Polyester Limited) was incorporated in June, 1957. The company is a leading manufacturer of polyester film in the country. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of specialty performance polyester Films like Sun Control window films used in Automobiles, Buildings, etc, Paint Protection Films used in Automobiles and a variety of other specialty polyester films such as PET Shrink films used for Label applications, Low Oligomer PET films used for insulation of hermetically sealed compressors motors, Electric motor insulation and cable insulation, sequin application films, TV and LCD screen application, Packaging applications etc.Prior to these, the Company was primarily manufacturing moulds and dyes for the plastic manufacturers. In 1976, another group company Garware Plastics was merged with it and the name of the company was changed to Garware Plastics and Polyesters. Later on, the company acquired its present name and became a part of the Garware Group. Apart from polyester films, the company has diversified into video magnetic tapes, computer tapes, audio magnetic tapes, U-matic video cassettes, and value-added products like sun-control films. GPLs exports comprised mainly of polyester film and film-based products, to Western Europe, the US, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. In 1994-95, Garware Photo and Polyester Films, which manufactures plastic products, ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. The company has f

