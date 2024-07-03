iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd Share Price

4,978.05
(-2.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,102.35
  • Day's High5,127
  • 52 Wk High5,378.1
  • Prev. Close5,102.35
  • Day's Low4,926
  • 52 Wk Low 1,371.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,109
  • P/E38.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value937.64
  • EPS132.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,565.2
  • Div. Yield0.2
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

5,102.35

Prev. Close

5,102.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1,109

Day's High

5,127

Day's Low

4,926

52 Week's High

5,378.1

52 Week's Low

1,371.1

Book Value

937.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,565.2

P/E

38.32

EPS

132.77

Divi. Yield

0.2

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.16%

Foreign: 1.15%

Indian: 59.56%

Non-Promoter- 6.04%

Institutions: 6.04%

Non-Institutions: 33.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.23

23.23

23.23

23.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,955.37

1,790.17

1,664.66

1,524.21

Net Worth

1,978.6

1,813.4

1,687.89

1,547.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

960.38

877.31

823.25

859.97

yoy growth (%)

9.46

6.56

-4.27

2.11

Raw materials

-354.75

-370.39

-423.29

-458.27

As % of sales

36.93

42.21

51.41

53.28

Employee costs

-96.59

-84.02

-68.44

-69.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

180.53

130.26

50.83

32.53

Depreciation

-23.83

-20.14

-13.41

-13.06

Tax paid

-61.83

-43.32

-17.07

-10.65

Working capital

23.98

-22.79

-99.36

28.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.46

6.56

-4.27

2.11

Op profit growth

44.7

71.38

18.59

-10.92

EBIT growth

34.41

96.57

15.66

-4.66

Net profit growth

36.52

157.5

54.34

25.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,677.02

1,438.01

1,302.63

989.03

924.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,677.02

1,438.01

1,302.63

989.03

924.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.06

42.16

39.43

15.64

11.82

View Annually Results

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S B Garware

Vice Chairperson & Joint MD

Monika Garware Modi

Joint Managing Director

Sarita Garware

Non Executive Director

Sonia Garware

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh R Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vivekanand Heroor Kamath

Independent Non Executive Director / CFO

Devanshi H Nanavati

Whole-time Director

M S Adsul

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chirag H. Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak N. Chawla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj K. Sonawala

Independent Non Exe. Director

NAYAN JAGDISHCHANDRA RAWAL

Vice President & CS

Awaneesh Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

Summary

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (Formerly known Garware Polyester Limited) was incorporated in June, 1957. The company is a leading manufacturer of polyester film in the country. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of specialty performance polyester Films like Sun Control window films used in Automobiles, Buildings, etc, Paint Protection Films used in Automobiles and a variety of other specialty polyester films such as PET Shrink films used for Label applications, Low Oligomer PET films used for insulation of hermetically sealed compressors motors, Electric motor insulation and cable insulation, sequin application films, TV and LCD screen application, Packaging applications etc.Prior to these, the Company was primarily manufacturing moulds and dyes for the plastic manufacturers. In 1976, another group company Garware Plastics was merged with it and the name of the company was changed to Garware Plastics and Polyesters. Later on, the company acquired its present name and became a part of the Garware Group. Apart from polyester films, the company has diversified into video magnetic tapes, computer tapes, audio magnetic tapes, U-matic video cassettes, and value-added products like sun-control films. GPLs exports comprised mainly of polyester film and film-based products, to Western Europe, the US, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. In 1994-95, Garware Photo and Polyester Films, which manufactures plastic products, ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. The company has f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd share price today?

The Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4978.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd is ₹11565.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd is 38.32 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd is ₹1371.1 and ₹5378.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd?

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 81.83%, 1 Year at 267.90%, 6 Month at 98.54%, 3 Month at 34.03% and 1 Month at -0.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.72 %
Institutions - 6.04 %
Public - 33.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.