SectorPackaging
Open₹5,102.35
Prev. Close₹5,102.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,109
Day's High₹5,127
Day's Low₹4,926
52 Week's High₹5,378.1
52 Week's Low₹1,371.1
Book Value₹937.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,565.2
P/E38.32
EPS132.77
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.23
23.23
23.23
23.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,955.37
1,790.17
1,664.66
1,524.21
Net Worth
1,978.6
1,813.4
1,687.89
1,547.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
960.38
877.31
823.25
859.97
yoy growth (%)
9.46
6.56
-4.27
2.11
Raw materials
-354.75
-370.39
-423.29
-458.27
As % of sales
36.93
42.21
51.41
53.28
Employee costs
-96.59
-84.02
-68.44
-69.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
180.53
130.26
50.83
32.53
Depreciation
-23.83
-20.14
-13.41
-13.06
Tax paid
-61.83
-43.32
-17.07
-10.65
Working capital
23.98
-22.79
-99.36
28.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.46
6.56
-4.27
2.11
Op profit growth
44.7
71.38
18.59
-10.92
EBIT growth
34.41
96.57
15.66
-4.66
Net profit growth
36.52
157.5
54.34
25.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,677.02
1,438.01
1,302.63
989.03
924.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,677.02
1,438.01
1,302.63
989.03
924.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.06
42.16
39.43
15.64
11.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S B Garware
Vice Chairperson & Joint MD
Monika Garware Modi
Joint Managing Director
Sarita Garware
Non Executive Director
Sonia Garware
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh R Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vivekanand Heroor Kamath
Independent Non Executive Director / CFO
Devanshi H Nanavati
Whole-time Director
M S Adsul
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chirag H. Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak N. Chawla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj K. Sonawala
Independent Non Exe. Director
NAYAN JAGDISHCHANDRA RAWAL
Vice President & CS
Awaneesh Srivastava
Reports by Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
Summary
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (Formerly known Garware Polyester Limited) was incorporated in June, 1957. The company is a leading manufacturer of polyester film in the country. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of specialty performance polyester Films like Sun Control window films used in Automobiles, Buildings, etc, Paint Protection Films used in Automobiles and a variety of other specialty polyester films such as PET Shrink films used for Label applications, Low Oligomer PET films used for insulation of hermetically sealed compressors motors, Electric motor insulation and cable insulation, sequin application films, TV and LCD screen application, Packaging applications etc.Prior to these, the Company was primarily manufacturing moulds and dyes for the plastic manufacturers. In 1976, another group company Garware Plastics was merged with it and the name of the company was changed to Garware Plastics and Polyesters. Later on, the company acquired its present name and became a part of the Garware Group. Apart from polyester films, the company has diversified into video magnetic tapes, computer tapes, audio magnetic tapes, U-matic video cassettes, and value-added products like sun-control films. GPLs exports comprised mainly of polyester film and film-based products, to Western Europe, the US, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. In 1994-95, Garware Photo and Polyester Films, which manufactures plastic products, ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. The company has f
The Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4978.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd is ₹11565.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd is 38.32 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd is ₹1371.1 and ₹5378.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 81.83%, 1 Year at 267.90%, 6 Month at 98.54%, 3 Month at 34.03% and 1 Month at -0.05%.
