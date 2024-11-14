Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Reports thereon and AGM related matters. Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. August 16, 2024. Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of retiring Statutory Auditors, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. Financial Results and Board meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and dividend if any. The Board recommended the dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to approval of members at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please find attached herewith the intimation of re-appointment of auditor(s). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Annual Business/operational plan of the Company. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 28.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024