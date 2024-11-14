iifl-logo-icon 1
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd Board Meeting

Garware Hi Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Reports thereon and AGM related matters. Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. August 16, 2024. Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of retiring Statutory Auditors, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. Financial Results and Board meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and dividend if any. The Board recommended the dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to approval of members at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please find attached herewith the intimation of re-appointment of auditor(s). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Annual Business/operational plan of the Company. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 28.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board meeting Result Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

