iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,005.35
(3.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:39:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

960.38

877.31

823.25

859.97

yoy growth (%)

9.46

6.56

-4.27

2.11

Raw materials

-354.75

-370.39

-423.29

-458.27

As % of sales

36.93

42.21

51.41

53.28

Employee costs

-96.59

-84.02

-68.44

-69.05

As % of sales

10.05

9.57

8.31

8.02

Other costs

-301.92

-279.77

-248

-262.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.43

31.88

30.12

30.49

Operating profit

207.1

143.12

83.5

70.41

OPM

21.56

16.31

10.14

8.18

Depreciation

-23.83

-20.14

-13.41

-13.06

Interest expense

-18.36

-17.71

-24.44

-32.55

Other income

15.62

25

5.18

7.73

Profit before tax

180.53

130.26

50.83

32.53

Taxes

-61.83

-43.32

-17.07

-10.65

Tax rate

-34.25

-33.25

-33.58

-32.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

118.69

86.94

33.76

21.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

118.69

86.94

33.76

21.87

yoy growth (%)

36.52

157.5

54.34

25.81

NPM

12.35

9.9

4.1

2.54

Garware Hi Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.