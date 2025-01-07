Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
960.38
877.31
823.25
859.97
yoy growth (%)
9.46
6.56
-4.27
2.11
Raw materials
-354.75
-370.39
-423.29
-458.27
As % of sales
36.93
42.21
51.41
53.28
Employee costs
-96.59
-84.02
-68.44
-69.05
As % of sales
10.05
9.57
8.31
8.02
Other costs
-301.92
-279.77
-248
-262.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.43
31.88
30.12
30.49
Operating profit
207.1
143.12
83.5
70.41
OPM
21.56
16.31
10.14
8.18
Depreciation
-23.83
-20.14
-13.41
-13.06
Interest expense
-18.36
-17.71
-24.44
-32.55
Other income
15.62
25
5.18
7.73
Profit before tax
180.53
130.26
50.83
32.53
Taxes
-61.83
-43.32
-17.07
-10.65
Tax rate
-34.25
-33.25
-33.58
-32.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
118.69
86.94
33.76
21.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
118.69
86.94
33.76
21.87
yoy growth (%)
36.52
157.5
54.34
25.81
NPM
12.35
9.9
4.1
2.54
