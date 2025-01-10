Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.23
23.23
23.23
23.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,955.37
1,790.17
1,664.66
1,524.21
Net Worth
1,978.6
1,813.4
1,687.89
1,547.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0
140.79
182.45
137.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
50.82
44.38
39.9
46.44
Total Liabilities
2,029.42
1,998.57
1,910.24
1,731.42
Fixed Assets
1,451.47
1,475.98
1,436.33
1,339.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
364.16
394.04
275.4
227.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.3
4.02
5.37
36.42
Networking Capital
189.16
94.12
150.15
90.58
Inventories
241.24
156.79
150.15
94.14
Inventory Days
35.77
Sundry Debtors
122.51
82.42
132.44
87.54
Debtor Days
33.27
Other Current Assets
58.49
37.91
66.78
64.63
Sundry Creditors
-162.03
-108.65
-115.8
-88.48
Creditor Days
33.62
Other Current Liabilities
-71.05
-74.35
-83.42
-67.25
Cash
19.35
30.4
42.99
37.24
Total Assets
2,029.44
1,998.56
1,910.24
1,731.41
