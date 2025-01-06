Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
180.53
130.26
50.83
32.53
Depreciation
-23.83
-20.14
-13.41
-13.06
Tax paid
-61.83
-43.32
-17.07
-10.65
Working capital
23.98
-22.79
-99.36
28.19
Other operating items
Operating
118.84
44
-79
37
Capital expenditure
65.58
92.27
9.02
-176.91
Free cash flow
184.43
136.27
-69.97
-139.9
Equity raised
2,777.35
2,552.52
2,463.66
1,769.07
Investing
110.16
79.96
7.27
27.84
Financing
-2.49
-9.36
-157.74
6.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,069.44
2,759.39
2,243.21
1,663.75
