Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,850.9
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Garware Hi Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

180.53

130.26

50.83

32.53

Depreciation

-23.83

-20.14

-13.41

-13.06

Tax paid

-61.83

-43.32

-17.07

-10.65

Working capital

23.98

-22.79

-99.36

28.19

Other operating items

Operating

118.84

44

-79

37

Capital expenditure

65.58

92.27

9.02

-176.91

Free cash flow

184.43

136.27

-69.97

-139.9

Equity raised

2,777.35

2,552.52

2,463.66

1,769.07

Investing

110.16

79.96

7.27

27.84

Financing

-2.49

-9.36

-157.74

6.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,069.44

2,759.39

2,243.21

1,663.75

